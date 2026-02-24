Grosse Pointe Restaurant Week to serve up diverse dining options

By: K. Michelle Moran | C&G Newspapers | Published February 24, 2026

Shutterstock image

Advertisement

GROSSE POINTES/ST. CLAIR SHORES — Give your kitchen a break and leave the cooking to someone else. The Grosse Pointe Chamber of Commerce’s Grosse Pointe Restaurant Week — March 1 to 7 — will feature delicious deals and dining options at dozens of local eateries.

Participating restaurants at press time — which are located in the five Grosse Pointes and St. Clair Shores — consisted of Alma Kitchen, Antidote, Atwater, Brine Oyster House, Bucci, Café Nini, Champs Rotisserie & Seafood, Da Edoardo, Fresh Farms Market, Flyleaf, Full Rack BBQ, High Pointe Burger Jointe, Irish Coffee Bar & Grill, Jagged Fork, LeRouge Boulangerie, Lola’s Taco Bar, Old Pony Martini Pub, Pangea Global Kitchen, Ryuu Sushi, Sidecar Slider Bar, SideStreet Diner, Sprout House Natural Foods Market, The Bricks Pizzeria, The Continental at Ford House, The Daily Jam, The Spice & Tea Exchange of Grosse Pointe, The Whiskey 6, Village Market, Watermark Bar & Grille, and Z’s Pub.

“Restaurant Week 2026 is going to be the best yet!” Grosse Pointe Chamber of Commerce Director of Engagement Abigail Turnbull Barroso said in an email interview. “With the addition of so many community partners like our local foodie influencers, our reach has grown exponentially. This year there are far more unique offerings from our participating restaurants, and a huge variety of cuisine types.”

Participating restaurants often offer specials, special menus or other unique choices for diners during the week.

“Anyone can take advantage of the Restaurant Week offerings,” Barroso said. “There is no need to buy tickets or register. Each restaurant is independently operating and offering their specials. We ask that restaurant goers are mindful of each restaurant having specific hours and reservation guidelines, but we hope everyone can try something new during Restaurant Week! The Grosse Pointe Chamber of Commerce is happy to answer any questions that may come up.”

After bitterly cold temperatures, thick fog and treacherous snowstorms this winter, restaurants are eager to welcome patrons who might have been staying put rather than venturing out.

“This event is great because it promotes foot traffic for our local eateries during a historically very low point in the year,” Barroso said. “On a personal level, it allows people to try something new! Our 2026 Restaurant Week theme, ‘A Taste of America,’ promotes the diverse cuisine our local restaurants offer. From Italian classics to Jordanian delights, Grosse Pointe Restaurant Week offers endless options for every eater!”

Cindy Willcock, executive director of Main Street Grosse Pointe, said anything that brings people into a business district like The Village is a positive, as they might see other businesses they aren’t familiar with and check those out. It’s a chance for people to try a restaurant they’ve never gone to as well.

“Restaurant Week is a good opportunity to realize the variety that’s out there,” Willcock said. “It’s great to have your favorites, but try new places, too.”

To make navigating dining decisions easier, the chamber is rolling out a new technology platform just in time for Restaurant Week.

“The Grosse Pointe Chamber is thrilled to unveil Proxi, our cutting-edge, interactive digital map platform designed to supercharge our mission of promoting local businesses, supporting community events, and making it a breeze for residents and visitors to explore our vibrant community,” GPCC President Jenny Boettcher said via email. “We’ve crafted a special map for Restaurant Week that spotlights our amazing sponsors, participating restaurants, their locations, and exclusive menus. Get ready to dive into an exciting, easy-to-navigate adventure through our bustling business districts! The map can be found by scanning the QR Code or by visiting www.grossepointechamber.com.”

This annual event has become something that restaurants and diners alike look forward to.

“The Chamber organizes Restaurant Week because we see the impact it makes on our community.” Barroso said. “Members come together to lift their favorite restaurants, and we know that without a vibrant and diverse restaurant scene, all the businesses that surround our downtown areas are impacted. With the time of year, it is also a bit of a spring refresh to celebrate the longer days and enjoy some fine dining!”

For more information, visit the GPCC website at grossepointechamber.com or call them at (313) 881-4722.