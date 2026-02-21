Walk for Warmth comes to Mount Clemens

People walk in a past Macomb Community Action Walk for Warmth event near the Juvenile Justice Center. The 2026 Walk for Warmth will take place on Saturday, Feb. 28 in Mount Clemens.

Photo provided by Macomb County

By: Dean Vaglia | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published February 21, 2026

MOUNT CLEMENS — After a string of heavy snowfalls and cold temperatures to start off the year, just about everyone in southeastern Michigan has a renewed appreciation for home heating.

But there are many neighbors who, through utility shutoffs or broken equipment, have borne the brunt of this rough winter without the relief of home heating. And one way to help them get the resources they need is to go on a walk in downtown Mount Clemens.

Macomb Community Action’s 36th Walk for Warmth is being held on Saturday, Feb. 28. Starting from the Macomb County government’s headquarters at 1 South Main at 10 a.m., walkers will go on a stroll through the heart of the county seat on either 1.5- or 3-mile-long loops. All funds raised will support Macomb Community Action’s programs helping those with heat-related issues.

Edward Scott, director of Macomb Community Action, says the Walk for Warmth was started by Oakland Livingston Human Services Agency and for the first three decades of its existence bounced around from venue to venue. All of the events have aimed to raise funds for Macomb County residents facing heating emergencies.

“(The walk) grew and grew for a while, up until probably the late 2010s to the point where here in Macomb County we were getting 200, 300 people participating,” Scott said. “It moved around all over the county. It took place at Macomb Mall one year. One year it took place at Freedom Hill. It’s been in downtown Mount Clemens before.”

The COVID-19 pandemic saw the walk moved to a virtual format before returning to in-person events in 2024. Scott says the walk had 35 participants in its first year back and about 75 participants last year.

The 2026 walk brings people into the heart of Mount Clemens. Starting from the Macomb County administration building on Main Street, walkers will head north to Market Street, take Gratiot Avenue south before cutting east onto Macomb Place, drop south to Walnut Street before taking Cass Avenue to Gratiot, down to Church Street and then back north up Main to finish the grand loop.

Much of the route will take people past a plethora of the city’s small businesses and the Macomb Place portions will see walkers go right through the recently renovated streetscape. For Michelle Weiss, coordinator of the Mount Clemens Downtown Development Authority, the opportunity to get people into the city for the walk is exciting.

“It makes sense. We’re the county seat and we have an opportunity to have visitors coming from 27 different communities into our downtown and showcasing our new look that we have with our construction almost being completed, so we’re very excited,” Weiss said. “The businesses are (excited) anytime we have an opportunity to help out nonprofits. This is such a wonderful program helping people that are less fortunate. Our downtown, our businesses also want to help wherever we can.

Businesses in the DDA zone including Ardis Music, Lighthouse Coffee, The Nest Collaborative and more will be directly supporting the walk. Some businesses will be providing discounts to walkers along with having a presence at the staging area prior to the walk. A free scarf will be provided to walkers as well.

“We’re very excited that they wanted to include us in this project,” Weiss said. “It brings awareness to people who are less fortunate so that they can pay their utility bills and fix their furnaces. It’s really important. It’s been a hard winter so this couldn’t have come at a better time.”

The funds raised by the Walk for Warmth and through other donation sources helps Macomb Community Action provide support to Macomb County residents in need of heating assistance, such as replacing furnaces or helping pay heating bills. These funds are particularly helpful for edge cases where people have a need but are unable to get help from other agencies.

“We have resources to assist people with heating and utility bills, but our funding sources are typically federal. They’re very restrictive,” Scott said. “In order for a person to receive assistance from us they must be at 200% of the federal poverty guideline or less. So, if someone comes to us and — through a combination of their Social Security and a veteran’s benefit or something — they are at 210%, we can’t help them with those federal resources … The money we raise through Walk for Warmth allows us to be a little more flexible.”

The heating assistance programs are only some of Macomb Community Action’s contributions to the county community. It manages the Community Food Bank of Macomb County and supplies 55 food banks around the county through its bank, provides lists of warming and cooling centers through its website, operates Macomb County Head Start for ages 0-5 among other things.

Those interested in joining the Walk for Warmth can register online at www.runsignup.com/w4w2026 or register in-person at 1 South Main in Mount Clemens starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28. Those who wish to support Macomb Community Action but cannot attend the walk are welcome to donate through the runsignup.com link as well. More information about Macomb Community Action can be found by searching for that name under the department tab on the county’s website at macombgov.org.