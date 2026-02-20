Former Farms public safety intern hired as new officer

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published February 20, 2026

New Grosse Pointe Farms Public Safety officer Seth Locklear is sworn in Feb. 18 by Farms Assistant City Manager/City Clerk Derrick Kozicki. Photo by K. Michelle Moran

GROSSE POINTE FARMS — A new officer will soon be patrolling the streets of Grosse Pointe Farms.

On Feb. 18 in Farms City Council chambers and the municipal courtroom, Farms Assistant City Manager/City Clerk Derrick Kozicki administered the oath of office to Seth Locklear, the newest member of the Public Safety Department. Locklear and another recent hire will be attending the Macomb Fire Academy together; Farms Fire Chief/Deputy Public Safety Director Andrew Rogers said that program is about 10 weeks.

His parents, Shane and Anita Locklear, were on hand to see the younger of their two children take the oath. Seth Locklear has an older sister.

Anita Locklear said her son has wanted to be a first responder since he was in eighth grade, when he said he wanted to be a K-9 officer. During his senior year of college, she said, he wanted to be a member of a SWAT team.

“We’re proud of him,” Anita Locklear said.

Seth Locklear, 23, is a graduate of the University of Olivet, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and psychology.

“I’ve always wanted to do either fire or police (work), so (public safety) was the best of both worlds,” Seth Locklear said.

Rogers said Locklear “checks all the boxes” as far as what the Farms is looking for in a new hire, including having a criminal justice degree.

“He did an internship with our department a few years ago,” Rogers said. “Since then, he’s kept in touch (with us).”

Locklear grew up in Macomb Township.

“He’s happy to be here. We’re happy to have him,” Rogers said.

While he has to go through the fire academy first, Locklear is eager to start his career in public safety with the Farms. He said he’s looking forward to “just the job itself, really — the experiences that come with it.”