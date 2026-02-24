Gillooly recognizes longtime Grosse Pointe Farms staffer

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published February 24, 2026

Grosse Pointe Farms Deputy Treasurer Michelle Hoch listens as Mayor John Gillooly highlights her accomplishments during a Feb. 9 Farms City Council meeting. Photo by K. Michelle Moran

GROSSE POINTE FARMS — Grosse Pointe Farms Mayor John Gillooly is launching a new effort to celebrate the work of employees who keep the city running smoothly and make it what it is today.

During a Feb. 9 Farms City Council meeting, Gillooly said that a different staff member would be recognized about every other month.

“We’re going to do something new. … It’s quite exciting,” Gillooly said, adding that the Farms has “an absolutely great administrative staff.”

His first selection: Deputy Treasurer Michelle Hoch, who has been with the Farms for nearly 19 years. She assists residents every day when they come to city offices with questions or concerns.

Gillooly called Hoch an “invaluable asset” to the city.

“Thank you for your leadership in the city,” Gillooly told her. “We hope you’re here for many, many years to come.”

Hoch was working for what was then Ascension St. John Hospital as a medical transcriptionist when her department was facing downsizing. Hoch’s longtime friend, Fire Specialist Sundee Harland — who is now retired — told her that the Farms had a clerical opening at City Hall, so Hoch applied and got the job.

Hoch said she appreciated the “kind words” and recognition at the meeting.

“The city has been kind to me all these years, and I’m so happy for the opportunity it has given me to learn and grow,” Hoch said.

A native east sider, Hoch grew up in Warren and now lives in Chesterfield Township.

Hoch thanked City Manager Shane Reeside and Finance Director Tim Rowland for providing her with new opportunities in the city. Rowland, in particular, has been invaluable as Hoch has learned more about municipal finance.

“He’s been such a great mentor,” Hoch said of Rowland, who was hired by the Farms in 2022 after the previous finance director left for a position with another city. “He’s taught me so many things. He’s been a great boss.”