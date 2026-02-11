Grosse Pointe Theatre highlights love and laughs in ‘Pride and Prejudice’

Danielle Patterson and Robby Mullinger star as Lizzy Bennet and Mr. Darcy in Grosse Pointe Theatre’s production of “Pride and Prejudice.”

Photo provided by Grosse Pointe Theatre

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published February 11, 2026

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — The wit and wisdom of beloved author Jane Austen will come to life on the stage when Grosse Pointe Theatre opens its production of Kate Hamill’s adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice” Feb. 19 in the auditorium of Parcells Middle School in Grosse Pointe Woods.

The show — which runs through March 1 — follows the Bennet sisters as they search for suitable spouses, to prevent them from becoming homeless and penniless once their father dies and his estate passes to a male relative.

“I’ve loved the book for years, and it’s a story I know by heart,” said Emma Vreeland, of St. Clair Shores, who’s making her GPT directorial debut with this show. “Knowing this story so well, knowing these characters, makes it easier to make directorial decisions.”

While Vreeland found Austen’s book funny as well as touching, Hamill’s adaptation highlights the humor.

Danielle Patterson, of Royal Oak, will make her Grosse Pointe Theatre debut in a big way by playing one of the leads, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Bennet. The second-oldest in a family of five daughters, the smart, stubborn Lizzy wants to marry for love, not money, but her mother wants her and her sisters to marry wealthy men so they’ll have financial stability. Sparks fly between Lizzy and the brooding Mr. Darcy, but misunderstandings and manipulation by other characters threaten to derail any chance of romance between them.

“I enjoy playing Lizzy because I think she’s such a well-rounded human being,” Patterson said. “She’s kind and loving but can also be catty and snarky.”

Ron Bernas, of Grosse Pointe Woods, plays three characters in the show — including Mr. Collins, introduced as a possible suitor to Lizzy. The main thread among these characters, said Bernas, is that they all get in the way of Lizzy and Darcy.

“They’re all kind of the villains,” Bernas said.

Patterson said Bernas is “hysterical” and “so funny” in these roles.

The cast also includes Gavin DeFillippo, Kelley Donnelly, Bridget Hillyer, Jackie Michl, Sarah Miller, Robby Mullinger, Sal Rubino and Laura Ver Beek.

In keeping with Hamill’s directive, Vreeland is using a minimal set, which she designed with her husband, sound designer Eric Vreeland. However, the set includes a handmade faux pianoforte with an electronic keyboard inside, because the actress who plays Mary — Jackie Michl — plays piano herself, so she’s going to be performing live in scenes that call for it.

“Simplicity to me doesn’t mean a lack of attention to detail,” Vreeland said.

Marie Boyle Reinman, of Grosse Pointe Farms — joined by fellow volunteer seamstresses — was responsible for creating the lavish period costumes.

“The costumes are works of art,” Patterson said.

Vreeland agreed.

“The costumes are gorgeous. … We’re drenched in color,” Vreeland said.

To help her cast embody these characters, Vreeland had them learn more about Regency-era England so they could understand the historical underpinning of “Pride and Prejudice.” The cast enthusiastically read and researched to make their characters more authentic.

The director welcomed input from her actors.

“Emma is a great director,” Patterson said. “She makes everyone feel very comfortable. … She’s very open.”

While the period’s strict social codes and the romantic entanglements of the Bennet sisters might seem complicated, Hamill’s production makes the story accessible to audiences.

“Aside from it being very funny, it’s also very easy to follow,” Bernas said.

Vreeland added that audiences “don’t need to be a fan of the book” to enjoy the show. In fact, the cast and crew say audience members don’t even need to have read the book.

“It’s funny,” Vreeland said. “It’s warm. There’s characters to fall in love with. There’s some very moving moments.”

Parcells is located at 20600 Mack Ave., at Vernier Road. For tickets or more information, visit gpt.org or call the GPT box office at (313) 881-4004.