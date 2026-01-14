Grosse Pointe Shores City Council honors long-serving member

Former Grosse Pointe Shores City Councilman Robert Barrette looks at the crystal etched with the city’s logo that he received from Mayor Ted Kedzierski during a Dec. 16 City Council meeting.

Photo by K. Michelle Moran

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published January 14, 2026

GROSSE POINTE SHORES — Grosse Pointe Shores City Councilman Robert “Bob” Barrette wasn’t the most vocal person around the table, but he did possess the kind of quiet but dogged determination that gets things done.

Seeing the seawall along Lake St. Clair crumble more and more each year, he became an advocate for its repair, even as Wayne County officials initially balked at the costly project, saying it was up to the cities, and not the county, to maintain it — despite the fact that the country maintained jurisdiction over the road — Lake Shore — that was protected by the seawall.

Circa 2022, work to fix some of the worst sections of seawall in the Shores and Grosse Pointe Farms got underway, thanks to collaboration and funding from the state, Wayne County and the federal government.

“If they didn’t (do something), we were going to lose it,” Barrette said of the seawall, which threatened to undermine the stability of Lake Shore Road and raised the risk of sinkhole formation in the heavily traversed roadway. “Now, it’s pretty good.”

It was efforts like this that made Barrette a valued member of the council. But, after 14 years, he stepped aside, opting not to run for reelection in November.

Barrette was honored by his colleagues during a meeting Dec. 16 in which Mayor Ted Kedzierski presented him with a proclamation. Barrette noted that during one election, he won by a single vote.

“It’s been a pleasure,” Barrette told the council and other meeting attendees. “(The Shores is) a great city to work in and live in.”

Barrette — who earned a degree in business and marketing from what was then Detroit Mercy College — spent more than 30 years in the U.S. Army and then the Reserves, and also simultaneously worked his way up the ranks at DTE Energy, starting out digging holes for electrical poles and ending his 40-year career as DTE’s operations manager.

Barrette has lived in the Shores since 2001. He and his wife, Martha, joined the Grosse Pointe Shores Improvement Foundation — a nonprofit that raises funds for city projects and amenities — in 2006.

During his council tenure, Barrette served as mayor pro tem from 2019 to 2021, was on the Finance Committee and Infrastructure Committee, and was the council liaison to The Helm at the Boll Life Center, Pointe Area Assisted Transportation Services, the Election Commission and the Department of Public Works.

Barrette said his time on the council was “very satisfying,” and considered most of his fellow council members friends as well as colleagues.

“We got as much done as we could,” Barrette said.

Barrette refuses to take credit for anything that’s been accomplished in the Shores during his time as an elected official.

“Everything was done (with) a group of people,” Barrette said.

During an Oct. 21 Shores City Council meeting, Planning Commission Chair Mary Matuja weighed in on Barrette’s work as the council liaison.

“I have enjoyed working with you,” Matuja told Barrette. “It’s been an honor. … You certainly will be missed. Thank you for all that you’ve done.”

Barrette’s fellow council members also praised his work for the city during the October meeting, which was Barrette’s last session as a council member.

“You are going to be missed, not only on the council, but on the Finance Committee,” said City Councilwoman Sandra Cavataio, chair of the Finance Committee.

City Councilman John Seago thanked Barrette for his service on council and to the city.

“You’ve done a great job,” Seago said.

City Councilwoman Danielle Gehlert offered kudos to Barrette as well.

“You’ve been such a gentleman,” Gehlert said. “I’ve really enjoyed working with you.”

Mayor Ted Kedzierski echoed that sentiment.

“Bob’s been very respectful, very civil, very professional,” he said. “You’re going to be missed.

Kedzierski urged Barrette to remain involved in the city. Barrette hopes to continue to be a liaison between the city and local senior organizations like PAATS.

Barrette, 80, is the longest-serving council member since the Shores transitioned from being a village to being a city in 2009.

While he’ll continue to be active with the city, Barrette has other things he’d like to do now that he no longer has council responsibilities.

“I told my wife it’s time we take a few trips,” said Barrette, who has visited numerous spots in the Caribbean and South America. After going to all 48 contiguous states, Barrette wants to add Alaska and Hawaii to the mix.