Grosse Pointe Farms voters select new mayor, council member

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published November 11, 2025

Grosse Pointe Farms City Councilwoman — and council candidate — Beth Konrad-Wilberding shows support for mayoral candidate John Gillooly outside The War Memorial Nov. 4. Both were elected Nov. 4 and sworn in Nov. 10. Photo by K. Michelle Moran

Turnout was relatively high for a local election in Grosse Pointe Farms, as can be seen by this line of voters waiting to cast their ballots at The War Memorial Nov. 4. Photo by K. Michelle Moran

Advertisement

GROSSE POINTE FARMS — It’s not unusual to see an attorney serving as mayor in Grosse Pointe Farms, as a number of them have been elected to this office, the most recent being outgoing Mayor Louis Theros, who didn’t seek reelection in November.

But the city’s newest attorney to become mayor comes to the office with a unique perspective. Former City Councilman John Gillooly, who has been on the council since 2017, is a veteran attorney who has represented many cities and other governmental bodies, giving him a breadth of knowledge in municipal law. A lifelong Grosse Pointer and graduate of Grosse Pointe South High School, Gillooly has lived in the Farms for the last 20 years.

Gillooly defeated Joe Ricci — a business owner and fellow council member running to fill the seat that had been occupied by Theros since 2017. According to unofficial vote tallies available at press time, Gillooly received 2,476 votes — 69.39% of the total — to 1,080, or 30.27%, for Ricci.

On Election Day, Gillooly campaigned outside The War Memorial, where all the Farms voting precincts are housed, from 6:30 a.m. — voting started at 7 a.m. — until the polls closed at 8 p.m., greeting voters and answering their questions.

“People really seem attuned to the issues in Grosse Pointe Farms,” Gillooly said.

After the votes were counted, Gillooly expressed gratitude to the voters.

“I’m really humbled by the overwhelming support of our residents on a day that election turnout was high,” Gillooly said. “I very much enjoy living in this city and working hard for this city, and I cannot wait to work hard for the residents and everybody that comes to visit.”

Ricci, who has lived in the Farms since 1980, said he was disappointed by the results, but still glad to have thrown his hat into the ring. He’ll remain on the council, where his seat isn’t up until 2027.

“I did the best that I could, and I wish (Gillooly) the best going forward,” Ricci said.

Beth Konrad-Wilberding, the Farms’ most recent mayor pro tem, was campaigning to show support for Gillooly at The War Memorial on Nov. 4.

“He is truly the most qualified (candidate),” Konrad-Wilberding said, mentioning Gillooly’s “legal expertise.”

She said his leadership style also lends itself well to the mayoral role.

“He is a collaborator, and he has an enormous amount of understanding of how to deal with constituents and his fellow council members,” Konrad-Wilberding said. “He’s sincere. He’s congenial. He’s dedicated, too.”

Gillooly was unhappy with the tenor of the campaign, saying Ricci implied he supported opening Pier Park to nonresidents and building low-income housing on city-owned property at Mack Avenue and Moross Road, neither of which he has said he would do, nor does he plan to do.

“We’ve got to make sure our elections are civil,” Gillooly said. “We can disagree, but we have to be civil. We have to be willing to work together, no matter what our political affiliation is.”

The council and mayoral races are nonpartisan.

Ricci disputed Gillooly’s assertions about the campaign.

“If I said I was for something, it doesn’t mean that (Gillooly) is against it. … I was very explicit in what I said,” Ricci said. “Nowhere did I ever accuse him of anything. … I was selling myself.”

Ricci, a former mayor pro tem, will still be working with Gillooly as a council member.

“When John and I first announced that we’re running, I said to John, regardless of who wins or loses, I still want to be friends,” Ricci said. “And John said the same thing.”

By the night of Gillooly’s first council meeting as mayor Nov. 10, both men appeared to have buried any hatchets that might have come out during the election cycle, with Gillooly thanking Ricci for running and both of them embracing.

“Going forward, I know Councilman Ricci is going to continue to deliver for the residents of Grosse Pointe Farms,” Gillooly said.

Turnout was strong for the strictly local election, with 40.12% of the city’s 9,047 registered voters — or 3,630 — casting ballots.

Among those present on Election Day was Madeleine Grabruck, a first-time voter who just so happened to be celebrating her 18th birthday on Nov. 4.

“I felt like it was a perfect way to spend my birthday, to get involved,” she said.

Her mother was delighted to see her daughter cast her first ballot.

Jennifer Grabruck said she was “just proud of her for making her voice count and letting her opinion be (known).”

Young people historically tend to be less likely to participate in elections, but Madeleine Grabruck wants them to know that they should vote “because it’s really easy and it’s empowering.”

City Clerk/Assistant City Manager Derrick Kozicki said the Farms had several first-time voters take part in this election.

“It’s good to see that, especially in a local election,” Kozicki said.

The number of voters on Election Day was so high, Kozicki had to return to Farms City Hall at one point to pick up additional ballots.

“We’ve had a steady flow of voters all day, which was a little unexpected — in a good way,” Kozicki said.

Aside from mayor, other races in the Farms were uncontested. Incumbent Municipal Court Judge Charles Berschback was unopposed in his bid for another four-year term, as were incumbent City Council members Sierra Donaven and Konrad-Wilberding, also elected for four-year terms. Gillooly didn’t run for his council seat because he ran for mayor instead, and former Farms Public Safety Director Daniel Jensen — who has attended council meetings regularly as a resident since his retirement — was elected to fill the vacancy. Despite being a newcomer to the council, Jensen received the most votes of any council candidate.