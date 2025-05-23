Grandmother charged after student brought gun to school

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published May 23, 2025

CENTER LINE/CLINTON TOWNSHIP — The grandmother of a Center Line High School student was charged May 22 with a firearms safe storage violation after her grandson allegedly brought a handgun to school May 13.

On May 22, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office issued a press release to announce that Lisa Renee Christy, 52, of Clinton Township, was arraigned in the 41B District Court on the misdemeanor charge, which is punishable up to 93 days in jail and/or a fine of not more than $500.

Magistrate Ryan Zemke set a $100,000 personal bond with the condition of no possession of firearms or any other weapons. A pretrial for Christy is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 3 via Zoom before District Court Judge Jacob Michael Femminineo Jr.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Christy.

The press release said that the Center Line Public Safety Department “conducted a careful and thorough” investigation to determine that Christy owned the handgun. It is alleged Christy’s grandson was invited to her Clinton Township home where he found the handgun and ammunition in an unlocked room.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, the grandson allegedly brought the gun to school, showed it to two other students, and they both held the gun. An investigation began May 13 when a parent contacted the high school office and shared that their child viewed a photo of a student in a restroom with what appeared to be a handgun.

Administrators immediately contacted the Center Line Public Safety Department and the high school was placed on lockdown. The student in the photo was identified and apprehended. During the investigation, other students were interviewed and found in possession of a handgun. The lockdown lasted about 50 minutes.

The three students were charged May 14 in the incident. Two students were charged with lying to police, a high-court misdemeanor punishable up to two years, and with violating a weapons-free school zone, a misdemeanor punishable up to 93 days.

The third student was charged with the following crimes: receiving and concealing a weapon, a felony punishable up to 10 years; carrying and concealed weapon, a felony punishable up to five years; lying to police; and a weapons-free school zone violation. The names of those charged were not released due to their ages.

“The alleged reckless storage of this handgun by Ms. Christy allegedly enabled her grandson to possess a weapon that could have caused a terrible tragedy. Safe storage of firearms is required by the laws of Michigan, and all responsible gun owners must know they will be held accountable for violations,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office takes gun possession in a school extremely seriously. Such conduct in school not only endangers the safety of the students and faculty, but it also disrupts the entire educational environment.”

Early reports indicated there were two guns, but Center Line Public Schools Superintendent Joseph Haynes said that was inaccurate and just one gun was involved in the incident. All three students are males, Haynes said.

“He showed it off to the other kids,” Haynes said.

A motive for bringing the gun to school was not disclosed.

If a student sees or hears something suspicious, Haynes said to tell a parent, trusted adult or staff member.

“Let somebody know if something doesn’t seem right,” he said.

Students also are encouraged to make reports to OK2SAY. The program allows individuals to confidentially report tips on criminal activities or potential harm directed at Michigan students, school employees, or schools. Text: 652729. Call (855) 565-2729. Email: OK2SAY@mi.gov.For more information, visit michigan.gov/ok2say.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office recently obtained a grant of more than $52,000 from the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan that will allow the office to conduct a public awareness campaign to promote safe firearm storage. The program, designed to prevent youth violence and suicide, is expected to start later this year.

Call Staff Writer Maria Allard at (586) 498-1045.