GPCRDA sees a savings this year

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published October 28, 2025

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — The Grosse Pointes-Clinton Refuse Disposal Authority got some positive financial news recently.

A contribution of $24,750 that had been earmarked in the 2025 to 2026 fiscal year budget for the pension system won’t need to be put into the system after all.

“The good news is that (the pension is) funded at 123%,” said certified public accountant Lynn Gromaski, who handles the finances for the GPCRDA. “As long as (the pension is funded at) 120% or more, we don’t have to make a payment.”

The pension covers employees who used to work at the GPCRDA’s former incinerator in Clinton Township. The incinerator ceased operations in 1999 and was torn down in 2001.

Because the GPCRDA’s pension system is closed — there are no longer any active employees contributing to it — the GPCRDA is required to maintain pension funding at 120% of the plan’s actuarial accrued liability, according to officials at the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System, which manages the GPCRDA’s pension plan.

Gromaski made the announcement during a GPCRDA Board meeting Sept. 9 in Grosse Pointe Woods.

Because the fiscal year for the GPCRDA starts July 1, the board approved a budget for the new fiscal year during a meeting May 13. The board didn’t receive word from MERS about pension funding until later in July, so they voted in favor of setting aside a pension contribution in case one was needed.

After the meeting, Board Vice Chair Tom Jenny — who ran the meeting in the absence of Chair Peter Randazzo — said the pension payment would stay in the general fund “in case something does pop up” that might require the money, such as an emergency expenditure.

“That’s a great thing that we can be that (well) funded,” Jenny said. “It’s a testament to Lynn.”

The GPCRDA handles trash disposal for the five Grosse Pointes and Harper Woods. It formerly also included Clinton Township and Mount Clemens.