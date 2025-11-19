Goodfellows continue to ensure ‘No child without a Christmas’

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published November 19, 2025

Shutterstock image

MADISON HEIGHTS — Each year, the Madison Heights Goodfellows work with area businesses to sponsor families in need, ensuring gifts are under the tree come Christmas morning.

It’s in keeping with the Goodfellows’ motto, “No child without a Christmas.” The group dates to the ’60s in Madison Heights, and its work has continued year after year, providing happy holiday memories for kids around town.

“It’s magical,” said Karen Berardi, the Goodfellows’ business coordinator who has volunteered there for more than 25 years. “We’ll hear from families afterward, thanking us for what we do and saying their kids wouldn’t have had a Christmas without us. Some of our donors say they went through that when they were kids, and that’s why they’re donating. It’s always nice to see those personal notes with donations.”

Berardi herself grew up in a family of seven kids, which put a strain on their finances.

“We always had something for Christmas, but it was tight,” Berardi said. “We were lucky.”

When she first got involved with the group, she found herself managing nearly a dozen business sponsors. In the decades since, that group of do-gooders has swelled to more than 40.

In addition to business sponsors, there are also individual residents and even groups from outside Madison Heights, such as the Royal Oak Elks club.

Donors contact the Goodfellows offering to help, and Berardi works off a database of families in need, often referred to the Goodfellows by the local school districts.

The volunteers contact the families to verify the need is still there and then ask them how many kids they have and what kind of toys the kids like, as well as what size clothing the kids wear if they need clothes. In some situations, they also ask if the parents need anything.

That information is then relayed back to the sponsors interested in “adopting” the family, and it’s done without revealing the identities of the family. The sponsors then purchase the gifts and deliver them to the Madison Heights Police Department, where they’re stored and sorted.

Later, they’re arranged for distribution at Madison Heights Fire Station No. 1, and the parents are called to collect the items.

Berardi noted that this year’s recipients have already been finalized, and the applications normally available at the police station are no longer being accepted. She said that the demand this year doesn’t seem higher than usual, despite the economy, and she doesn’t know why. But she does know that the Goodfellows must continually collect donations to meet their goals each year.

They continue to accept new and unopened gifts at the police station, 280 W. 13 Mile Road in Madison Heights. Checks made payable to the “Madison Heights Goodfellows” can be mailed or delivered to the same address.

Every penny goes toward families in need, and any leftover funds at the end of the season carry over into the next, used by volunteers as they shop for deals throughout the year.

Mark Bliss, the mayor pro tem of Madison Heights, said he always thinks of the late councilmember Robert Corbet when he thinks of the Goodfellows.

“I think of him and his story about how the Goodfellows were there for his parents during their difficult financial times, and the impact that made on him. They inspired in Bob a focus on community and volunteerism that benefitted us all,” Bliss said.

He noted that Corbett was also a champion of accessible playgrounds and the local library, where the children’s room is named in Corbett’s honor.

“It’s so important to donate to the Goodfellows, and to volunteer if you can, to ensure that all children have a Christmas each year,” Bliss said. “And who knows, maybe that act of kindness will inspire some kid out there to be the next Bob Corbett, and that kid will grow up to dedicate decades of service to our community.”