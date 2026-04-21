From prison to prayer

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published April 21, 2026

Darryl Woods

GROSSE POINTE SHORES — Darryl Woods, of Detroit, has gone from a former prison inmate to an ordained minister and vice chair of the Detroit Police Commission, and he credits the power of prayer with his transformation.

Woods will share his story during the 40th annual Grosse Pointe and Harper Woods Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast, which will take place at 7:30 a.m. May 7 at the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club in Grosse Pointe Shores. The event has been organized by the Grosse Pointe Chamber of Commerce since 2019.

“Darryl Woods is this year’s inspirational keynote speaker because his life story embodies redemption, resilience, faith, and the power of second chances — themes that resonate deeply with the purpose of the Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast,” GPCC Executive Director Jenny Boettcher said in an email interview.

It was while in prison that Woods became born again, later becoming a minister.

“In 1990, I was convicted of aiding and abetting a homicide and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole,” Woods said in an email interview. “I was raised in Detroit primarily by my grandmother after my mother struggled with addiction. By the age of 18, I had experienced significant hardship, including being shot at 14 and becoming a young father, before being sentenced to prison.”

Woods spent 29 years behind bars, where he worked to reduce parolee recidivism, address the school-to-prison pipeline and remained active in the lives of his children. He also chaired the NAACP Detroit Branch Prison Program Committee and served on the Chance for Life Board. After his work touched the lives of many of his fellow inmates, Woods himself was given a second chance when Gov. Rick Snyder commuted his sentence in 2018, after scores of ministers, judges, community leaders and others lobbied on his behalf. Woods walked out of prison on Feb. 12, 2019.

The father, grandfather and community activist turned his life around when he found God.

“Prayer and faith have been the foundation of my life, providing the peace necessary to overcome the torment of incarceration and the loss of my mother and grandparents while I was away,” Woods said. “For the upcoming breakfast, the focus of my talk will be on the importance of turning toward one another rather than against each other, highlighting how we are all mutually tied together in a single garment of destiny.”

It’s messages like this that have kept the breakfast going for the last 40 years.

“The tradition has lasted because it consistently delivers something the community values: unity, reflection, and a shared civic moment that brings all six municipalities together,” Boettcher said.

This event marks the National Day of Prayer, which was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman in 1952.

GPCC Director of Engagement Abigail Barroso said the breakfast is usually well attended and with only 200 seats, it’s expected to sell out, so anyone wishing to purchase tickets should do so as soon as possible. Like Boettcher, she said this event is a beloved community tradition.

“The Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast is so popular as we know our community loves celebrating their leaders while also hearing inspiring stories from their neighbors,” Barroso said in an email interview. “We all know how easy it is to feel like there isn’t any good news out there, but finding inspiring people and being able to celebrate them and share their testimonies on how they have found God even in dark times is inspiring and something we all need more of!”

Tickets must be purchased by April 23. For tickets or more information, visit grossepointechamber.org or call the GPCC at (313) 881-4722.