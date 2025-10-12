Friends, family address court during sentencing of man who hit, killed another in wrong-way crash

Stephano Nabors, right, stands at the podium with his attorney, Joshua Van Laan, during his sentencing Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens.

Photo by Brian Wells

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published October 12, 2025

Rick Crooker, Steven Vannorstrand’s friend, addresses the court during the sentencing hearing for Stephano Nabors, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in the Macomb County Circuit Court. Photo by Brian Wells

ROSEVILLE — Rick Crooker said his friend of 58 years, Steven Vannorstrand, was a big fan of music. He was also interested in how they did the special effects in sci-fi movies and horror movies, and he collected movie memorabilia.

“Steve collected interesting movie items, including a 7-foot-tall replica of the ‘Alien’ creature, which he displayed in the front living room of his home. It was an interesting piece to see when you walked in the front door,” Crooker said.

They grew up together, meeting when Crooker was 5 years old and attending school together from kindergarten through high school. They stood up in each other’s weddings and played table tennis together.

In later years, they would drive together to Port Huron to play music with several other friends.

“This weekly event gave Steve and I the opportunity to catch up on what was happening with our families, our work, and just have a fun conversation,” he said.

His friend group still gets together, but without Vannorstrand.

He was killed in a crash Friday, May 5, 2023, when Stephano Nabors, who was 40 at the time, was driving the wrong way on Interstate 696 while intoxicated. Vannorstrand was in one of two vehicles hit by Nabors.

“We had another 20 or 30 years together to make memories, listen to music, watch movies, enjoy a bourbon, play music, see our grandchildren. But that’s all come to an end,” Crooker said during Nabors’ sentencing in Macomb County Circuit Court Oct. 9. “I miss my friend.”

At approximately 3:35 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, the Michigan State Police’s Detroit Regional Communications Center received calls of a Jeep Liberty driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 696 near Coolidge Highway, in Oakland County, according to a tweet by the Michigan State Police’s Second District.

According to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, the driver, identified as Nabors, of Jackson, collided with a vehicle near Couzens Road in Madison Heights, causing the vehicle to roll. Nabors continued on into Macomb County.

As Michigan State Police were entering I-696 near Groesbeck Highway, Nabors almost hit a patrol car head-on, according to the press release.

Officers continued to follow Nabors as he continued driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-696, until he collided head-on with a Chevrolet SUV near Gratiot Avenue.

Vannorstrand was pronounced dead at the scene. Nabors received minor injuries, authorities said at the time.

Nabors was charged with second-degree murder, a felony punishable by life in prison. He also was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death; reckless driving causing death; driving while license is suspended causing death; and fleeing and eluding police, all of which are 15-year felonies.

Nabors was convicted of all charges Aug. 28 following a three-day jury trial.

Steven Vannorstrand’s son, Andrew Vannorstrand, said he remembered how it felt to receive the call that his father had died.

“There are no words that can truly explain what it feels like to get that call that my father, the man who raised me, loved me and guided me, was gone forever because of someone’s reckless decision to drink and drive. My world stopped that day,” he said.

Andrew Vannorstrand said he called his dad every day, and it took him almost a year after the crash to stop trying to call him. He said the death ripped through his family, and that he could never forget the look on his own children’s faces when he told them the news that their grandfather had been killed.

Andrew Vannorstrand said his father was his best friend.

“He taught me how to be the man I am today. He was supposed to see me grow, share my milestones and be there when I needed his advice. He was supposed to grow old surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” he said. “Instead, his life was cut short in the most violent and preventable way imaginable.”

Steven Vannorstrand’s daughter, Heather Schichtel, said her father was patient, hardworking and full of life.

“His laughter, his hugs and his heart touched everyone he knew,” she said. “He was our safe place who we could always come to for calm, guidance and love without any judgment. He should be here.”

Schictel said every empty chair at every holiday and get-together is a reminder that he’s gone forever.

Steven Vannorstrand’s other daughter, Michelle Stojkovski, said it was hard to be in the same room as Nabors.

“I’m nauseous being in the same room with the oxygen thief that stole my father,” she said.

Stojkovski said Nabors didn’t only destroy her family, but he destroyed his own.

“He’s the reason his fiancee is now a single mother. Now his siblings are without a brother, his mother is without a son, and his innocent children are fatherless,” she said. “Now his family is hurting just as much as we are.”

Nabors apologizes to families

When given the chance to speak, Nabors turned to address not only his own family, but Steven Vannorstrand’s loved ones that filled the courtroom.

“I apologize from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

Nabors said he never had intentions of hurting anyone, and that he’s a human who makes mistakes.

“I’m not a bad person, but I made mistakes in my life, and I’m going to have to take responsibility,” he said.

He said he lives with the pain of knowing that he took Steven Vannorstrand’s life.

“I can’t sleep at night. I can’t function throughout the day. I think about it all day,” he said. “This is a burden I’ll have to carry for the rest of my life, just as well as you do. But knowing that you guys are in the pain that you’re in is very heavy, and I’m OK with taking that on. I’m OK with it. I’m OK. I understand how you feel. You may never forgive me, right? But guess what? I haven’t even fully forgiven myself.”

Nabors ended his statement by saying that he hopes one day Steven Vannorstrand’s family can forgive him and they can have a better relationship.

Judge imposes sentencing

Nabors’ attorney, Joshua Van Laan, said there wasn’t anything he could say that the family hadn’t already said.

“Both families are losing a family member, but the law matters in this case,” he said.

He argued that while the sentencing guidelines came back recommending a 30-year sentence, which was elevated due to several prior drinking and driving convictions Nabors had when he was younger, he was asking the court for a lower sentence.

Van Laan was arguing for a sentence of 25 years; he acknowledged no sentence could ever replace Steven Vannordstrand’s life.

“One of the comments that was made by the family members is that they want a sentence that will reflect their father’s life, his work. And they’re never going to get that. … It doesn’t matter if you gave him 100 years, it’s not worth his life, and my client knows that,” Van Laan said.

Assistant Prosecutor Brian Fox asked the court to consider two things when imposing sentencing — the loss of life and the issue of public safety.

“This is a series of choices that the defendant made that showed a complete disregard for human life that eventually resulted in the loss of human life,” Fox said.

Fox said Nabors’ refusal to stop, in addition to his prior convictions, showed that he had no regard for human life or the safety of others.

Both attorneys, however, agreed that both families had been respectful to the attorneys and each other throughout the process.

Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Faunce said it was a horrible and extremely difficult case.

“Countless lives have been affected, clearly,” she said. “And not just everyone sitting in this courtroom.”

Nabors was sentenced to 30 to 50 years in prison and more than $16,000 in restitution to Steven Vannorstrand’s family.

“You’re going to be much older when you get out and I hope that you’ve become a better person and know how to make better decisions,” Faunce said. “You do have family, and for their sake, I hope that you will get out and be a better person in their lives.”