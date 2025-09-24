The Friday Five — Sept. 25-28

C&G Newspapers | Published September 24, 2025

1. Witching Hour

Starts Sept. 25 • Commerce Township

Milelong immersive and illuminated forest walks take approximately one hour to complete, start around dusk with final entries around 10 p.m., held Thursdays-Sundays until Nov. 2 with special programming on select nights, also food trucks and seasonal treats, Glenlore Trails, 3860 Newtown Road, glenloretrails.com

2. Handcrafted: A Traditional Trades and Crafts Fair

Sept. 27 • Troy

See demonstrations and learn about blacksmithing, coopering, crocheting, fabric mending, leatherworking, quilting, spinning, traditional woodworking, weaving, and sawing and carpentry, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Troy Historic Village, troyhistoricvillage.org

3. Clawson Fall Claws N’ Paws Festival

Sept. 27 • Clawson

Event combines Clawson Fall Festival and Claws N’ Paws Festival, features hayrides, bake sale, pumpkin-carving contest, performances by Clawson Public Schools students and local singer/poet Emily Rose, food trucks, vendors, cider and doughnuts, inflatables, bonfire, animal rescue and adoption opportunities, pet and human costume contest, pet walk-a-thon, and more, 3-7 p.m., Clawson City Park, 935 N. Custer Ave, cityofclawson.com

4. Car show/cruise

Sept. 27 • Roseville and Chesterfield Township

Jammin’ at the Junction • Roseville

Car show, live music, food and awards, registration at 8 a.m. and vehicles on display until 2 p.m., Utica Road between Gratiot Avenue and 12 Mile Road, roseville-mi.gov/332/roseville-dda-events



North Gratiot Cruise & Craft Fair • Chesterfield Township

Also 5K, tailgating with college football on big screen, food trucks, live music, kids zone with bounce house, inflatables, fire truck and K-9 dogs, car show and awards, car parade, cornhole tournament, and vendor tables featuring local businesses, interactive displays and event-only discounts, headquarters in Kohl’s parking lot, 50500 Gratiot Ave., see times and other nearby locations at cruisegratiot.com

5. Fundraisers

Sept. 28 • Shelby Township and Royal Oak

Walk ’n Roll for ALS • Shelby Township

Money provides direct assistance to Michigan families dealing with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (aka Lou Gehrig’s disease), 25th annual event also includes music, food and entertainment, 11 a.m. (10 a.m. check-in), Wintercove South Picnic Shelter at Stony Creek Metropark, 4300 Main Park Road, alsofmichigan.donordrive.com/walknroll



No Balls Comedy Ball • Royal Oak

Fundraiser hosted by Jay Towers from Fox 2 Detroit and WNIC and featuring Grosse Pointe comedian Matt Conn, also cash bar, buffet, desserts, raffles, silent and live auctions, and adoptable puppies, proceeds benefit Michigan Animal Adoption Network and Canine Companions Rescue Center, 1-4:30 p.m., Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 310 S. Troy St., nbcb.weebly.com

