Clawson combines Fall Fest and Claws N’ Paws into one festival

Attendees at the 2023 Clawson Fall Festival take a hayride with the help of a tractor.

File photo by Donna Dalziel

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published September 16, 2025

CLAWSON — The Clawson Fall Festival and the Claws N’ Paws Festival are joining forces for the first time on Sept. 27.

The combined event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at Clawson City Park, 935 N. Custer Ave. The family-friendly event is set to highlight the importance of community and animal adoption.

Scott Jennex, director of recreation and senior services, is the leader of the Fall Fest side of things. This is Jennex’s second year working with the city of Clawson.

“It’s an outstanding event that really brings people in Clawson together, and so is the Claws N’ Paws event,” Jennex said. “So, for us to take advantage of the opportunity to bring the two events together so people can come out one time and experience all that those, both events, have, I think is great.”

The Claws N’ Paws event is typically held by the Clawson Chamber of Commerce. Alec Speshock, executive director of the Clawson Chamber of Commerce, said that the two festivals joined into one to help draw more attention to both events.

Speshock said that the two events were typically held within weeks of each other, which could create some competition between the two.

“We had a conversation with the city and decided to merge the two events. I’ve been on the committee handling the chamber side of stuff and work closely with Scott (Jennex) and Lisa Ball from the Parks and Recreation Department,” Speshock said.

Speshock said the collaboration between the city and the chamber shows the city’s willingness to work with a nonprofit.

“I think being able to work together to continue to grow and make better events for the citizens and the businesses of Clawson sort of firms that up, to show that in Clawson we work together,” he said. “We work to help each other and be inclusive.”

The event will feature hayrides hosted by the Clawson Department of Public Works, a Senior Center bake sale, a pumpkin-carving contest, performances by Clawson Public Schools students and local talent Emily Rose, food trucks, vendors, free cider and doughnuts, Oakland County Parks inflatables, and family activities.

Ending the night will be the annual bonfire at dusk hosted by the Clawson Fire Department.

“The lady who cooks for our senior lunches also does the bake sale, and the bread she makes is pretty outstanding,” Jennex said. “Side note: It’s not a good time of year to be low-carb, because those breads are just so great.”

On the Claws N’ Paws side of things will be a pet and human costume contest, photo opportunities with the city manager’s collies at Clawson City Hall leading up to the event, animal rescue and adoption opportunities, animal advocacy talks, and the annual Clawson Chamber of Commerce Pet Walk-A-Thon.

The Pet Walk-A-Thon will begin at 3 p.m. and go on a trail around the park. To register for the walk costs $25, and all participants will get a T-shirt, according to Speshock.

“It opens up an opportunity for families that might be looking for adoption, opportunities to open that up and bring another furry friend into their loving home,” Speshock said. “It’s also about giving back. We have a lot of sponsors that donate.”

Speshock said having the two events merge together brings more of an opportunity to spread the word about animal adoption and potentially raise more money.

“Combining Claws N’ Paws with the Fall Festival opens it up to a new population of people who might not have attended the event in the past, but they are big fans of the fall festival,” Speshock said. “It opens it up to those new people and allows us to have a potential to raise more money to give back to the rescues. Being able to build and grow on it is something major.”

The event is free of admission. For more information, visit cityofclawson.com.