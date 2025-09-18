Artisans to demonstrate their craft at upcoming fair

Alex K., the youth programs director for Troy Historic Village, demonstrates his traditional woodworking skills.

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published September 18, 2025

TROY — On Sept. 27, the Troy Historic Village will welcome visitors for a special event called “Handcrafted: A Traditional Trades and Crafts Fair.” The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Village, located at 60 West Wattles Road.

The Village also features a collection of vintage buildings, with programs detailing Troy’s humble origins as a settlement in the 1800s and its growth over the following two centuries.

Artisan-led classes are held there year-round, highlighting crafts such as blacksmithing, coppersmithing, leatherworking, basketweaving, broom making and more.

The upcoming fair will continue this trend, allowing guests to visit with different crafters where they can see firsthand how they ply their trade.

Jen Peters, the executive director of the Village, said via email that this year’s fair will be the third one to date. She said it’s a way to highlight the programs offered at the Village, and to introduce guests to the craftsmen helping to keep traditional techniques alive.

“It’s a program that lines up with our mission of sharing history through meaningful experiences,” Peters said. “We hope that it inspires the next generation.”

Some of the crafters include several of the Village’s own staff and board members, as well as quilters from the CAMEO Quilters Guild, based in Clawson, and skilled woodworkers from the Sam Beauford Woodworking Institute, located in Adrian.

“(This event) is a unique trades and crafts fair because the focus is on sharing crafts — not selling crafts,” said Shelby Nelsen, the Village’s adult programs director, in a statement. “We hope that people will leave curious and inspired to pursue a new hobby.”

For more information, including how to participate as a crafter, email apd@thvmail.org. There is no vendor fee.

As for the Village itself, admission is free for members of the Troy Historical Society, while the cost for non-members is $7 per adult, $5 per senior ages 60-plus, $5 for youth 6-17, and free for children ages 6 and younger.

Registration isn’t required, but one can reserve a time slot and receive an event reminder by visiting troyhistoricvillage.org.