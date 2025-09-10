The Friday Five — Sept. 11-14

C&G Newspapers | Published September 10, 2025

1. Metro Boat Show

Sept. 11-14 • Harrison Township

Find new and used boats in water and on land, also outdoor recreation exhibitors, live music at tiki bar, food trucks, kids zone and more, 1-7:30 p.m. Sept. 11-12, 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 14, Lake St. Clair Metropark, 31300 Metropolitan Parkway, metroboatshow.net

2. Birmingham Street Art Fair

Sept. 13-14 • Birmingham

Presented by Common Ground and The Guild of Artists & Artisans, includes 100 juried artists, food vendors, kids activity area and live acoustic music, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 13 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 14, new location at South Old Woodward between Maple Road and Brown Street, birminghamstreetartfair.com

3. Festivals

Sept. 11-14 • Various locations

Royal Starr Film Festival

Watch independent features, shorts and documentaries from around world Sept. 11-14, also screening of cult classic "Megaforce" and premier of documentary "Making Megaforce" Sept. 12, after-parties Sept. 11-13, and awards Sept. 13, Birmingham 8, Powered by Emagine, 211 S. Old Woodward Ave., schedule at boxoffice.royalstarr.org



Lathrup Village Music Festival

Hear Alise King, Cast Iron Cornbread, Roots Vibration, Groove Fellowship, Boddum Line, Anamaria & Roscoe, GNO, StEven Gulian and Avetrey, also food trucks, full bar, vendors and family fun area, plus free admission and parking, noon-9 p.m. Sept. 13, Lathrup Village Municipal Park, 27400 Southfield Road, rain date Sept. 14, facebook.com/lvmf2023



Goodison Good Tyme

Free festival with inflatables, rock climbing wall, zip line, caricature artists, face painting, photo booth, live music, live animal show, crafts, T-shirt stenciling and archery, also food trucks, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 13, Bear Creek Nature Park, 740 W. Snell Road in Rochester, facebook.com/otparks



Troy Family Daze

Presented by Troy Community Foundation, includes naturalization ceremony, live music, multicultural performances, carnival and midway, food trucks, business and nonprofit booths, kids tent, petting zoo, car show, wrestling, cutest pet contest, scarecrow row, parade, fireworks and more, 4-9 p.m. Sept. 11, 4-11 p.m. Sept. 12, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 13 and noon-7 p.m. Sept. 14, Troy Civic Center, 241 Town Center Drive, schedule at troyfamilydaze.org

4. Car shows

Sept. 13-14 • Various locations

Orphan Car Show

See and learn about vehicles built by defunct automakers, inaugural event also includes food trucks, family-friendly activities, live music and awards, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 13, Stahls Motors & Music Experience, 56516 North Bay Drive in Chesterfield Township, stahlsauto.com/event/orphan-car-show



Revin’ in the Heights

Car show with awards and prizes, also barbecue competition, food trucks, live music, raffles, family-friendly activities, awards and fire station open house, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 13, Madison Heights City Hall, 300 W. 13 Mile Road, Facebook

Custom & Vintage Bike Show & Family Day

Includes food trucks and refreshments, vendors and artisans, kids activities and games, raffles and giveaways, community outreach booths, and more, 1-4 p.m. Sept. 14, judging ends at 3 p.m. with awards to follow, Spencer Park, 3701 John Road in Rochester Hills, proceeds benefit Dutton Farm (empowers and supports adults with disabilities), presented by Erskine Law, Facebook



Cars ‘R’ Stars

Car show and swap meet features select models by JAGM Jaguar Club and more, also DJ and food, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 14, Packard Proving Grounds, 49965 Van Dyke Ave. in Shelby Township, packardprovinggrounds.org/cars-r-stars

5. Theatrical productions

Sept. 11-14 • Various locations

‘Man of La Mancha’

Musical about journey of Don Quixote and his squire Sancho Panza, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-13 and 2 p.m. Sept. 14, Birmingham Village Players, 34660 Woodward Ave., continues Sept. 19-21 and 25-28, birminghamvillageplayers.com

‘Much Ado About Nothing’

Shakespearean comedy about courtship and scandal involving Hero and her suitor Claudio, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14, outdoor Greek Theatre behind St. Dunstan’s Playhouse, 400 Lone Pine Road in Bloomfield Hills, continues Sept. 18-20, stdunstanstheatre.com



‘The Prince of Egypt’

Musical based on Dreamworks animated film about Ramses and Moses, 8 p.m. Sept. 12-13 and 2 p.m. Sept. 14, Avon Players Community Theatre, 1185 Washington Road in Rochester Hills, continues Sept. 19-21 and 26-27, avonplayers.org



‘Tuck Everlasting’

Performance by Stagecrafters Main Stage, musical about girl who helps protect family’s secret of eternal life, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-13 and 2 p.m. Sept. 14, The Baldwin Theatre, 415 S. Lafayette in Royal Oak, continues Sept. 18-21 and 25-28, stagecrafters.org

‘The Merry Wives of Windsor’

Produced by Rochester Christian University Theatre Company and UnCovered Theatre Company as part of outdoor festival Shakespeare Upon Avon, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11-13 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Lake Norcentra Park (on RCU campus), 800 W. Avon Road in Rochester Hills, continues Sept. 18-21, rcu.edu/theatre



‘Crimes of the Heart’

Play filled with comedy, tragedy and raw emotion as sisters reunite in small-town Mississippi home following shooting of youngest’s abusive husband, 8 p.m. Sept. 12, 2 and 8 p.m. Sept. 13, and 2 p.m. Sept. 14, The Inspired Acting Company, 1124 E. West Maple Road in Walled Lake, continues Sept. 19-21 and 26-28, inspiredacting.org

Bonus: Police and fire department open houses

Shelby Township and Warren • Sept. 13

Shelby Township

Police department open house includes station tours, vehicle displays, K-9 and drone demonstrations, bounce house, hot dogs and snacks, and more, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 13, 52530 Van Dyke Ave., facebook.com/theshelbytwp



Warren

Meet first responders and receive gun safety locks, child safety ID kits and bicycle helmets (while supplies last) at police and fire department open house, free event also includes tank, motorcycle and emergency vehicle displays, smokehouse experience, building tours, K-9 Unit, SWAT Team and vehicle extraction demonstrations, bounce house, dunk tank, bike raffle, hot dogs and chips, and more, noon-3 p.m. Sept. 13, Warren Police Department, 29900 S. Civic Center Blvd., cityofwarren.org/events/2025-police-and-fire-open-house

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.

