Metro Boat Show comes to Harrison Township

Photo provided by Metro Boat Show

By: Dean Vaglia | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published September 9, 2025

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Metro Boat Show is coming to Lake St. Clair Metropark Sept. 11 through Sept. 14 with lots of boat-related vendors and products for boaters to enjoy.

The show is open from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Nicki Polan, executive director of the Michigan Boating Industries Association, said this boat show is her favorite because boats arrive on the water and on land. Her company has been promoting the show for 16 years, but the boat show has been at this location for around 50 years.

“We really do get a lot of big boats because it’s easy to transport them by water,” Polan said. “We’ve had boats at this show up to 60 feet in length. Even if you’re not in the market for a boat that size, it’s fun to check them out and be able to get on a boat that size.”

She said they have all kinds of boats available for fishing, cruising and more.

“Great place to shop, great place to learn about boating if you are just kind of curious,” Polan said.

Vendors come from all over including Harrison Township, St. Clair Shores and more. There will be food trucks, a tiki bar, a trolley service, a kids activities and more for eventgoers to enjoy.

Admission is $10 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in for free. Members of the military and first responders get one free ticket with proper identification.

For a full list of vendors and events, visit boatmichigan.org.