Stagecrafters’ ‘Tuck Everlasting’ encourages gratitude

Nick Cupelli plays Miles Tuck; Johannah Steinbrecher-Booker plays Mae Tuck; Kent Straith plays Angus Tuck, AJ Denomme plays Jesse Tuck and Quinn Costello plays the Man in the Yellow Suit in Stagecrafters’ production of “Tuck Everlasting” the musical.

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published September 3, 2025

ROYAL OAK — “Tuck Everlasting” the musical is making its way to Stagecrafters at the Baldwin Theatre, 415 S. Lafayette Ave. in Royal Oak, Sept. 12-28.

The story follows 11-year-old Winnie Foster, who yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, according to stagecrafters.org. When Winnie Foster becomes unexpectedly intertwined with the Tuck family, she gets adventure and then some.

Throughout the show, Winnie learns the magic behind the Tucks’ unending youth and must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life.

The Stagecrafters production of “Tuck Everlasting” is being directed by Jennifer Ward with assistant director Theresa Williams. Dennis Penney is the music director and Kelly Bishop, Josh Gray and David Sigler are producers.

Johannah Steinbrecher-Booker is cast to play Mae Tuck, the kind and practical matriarch of the show.

“Mae was my first and only choice. I am so lucky to get a chance to play this strong, loving character,” Steinbrecher-Booker said. “As a mother of three, I relate to Mae’s mama-bear energy. Her heart and resilience to continue taking care of her family for eternity is what I plan to do for mine until my last beautiful day.”

Steinbrecher-Booker said that the show truly captures the magic of the book.

“The musical elements add to the magic of the story with lights, sets, sounds, costumes, dances, voices and emotions all in real time,” she said. “Our talented ensemble is the absolute best example of this in the show. They weave through the story in ways that feel spirit-like and create an ethereal connection of mystical and practical through their songs and choreography.”

Kent Straith was cast as Angus Tuck, a kind but sad patriarch who does not favor his immortality.

“I auditioned for Angus. I determined that there were only three roles suited to a man my age, and while I said I was willing to take any of them, I was happy to get the one with the least dancing, as was our choreographer,” Straith said. “Angus is a really fun character to play. … The casting could have gone a couple of different ways among the men who came out for the role, but in the end, the other guy in consideration for my part was a stronger comedian than I am, and he got a funnier role, so I think the right calls were made.”

Straith said that working with the cast has been a new and exciting experience for him., and that they work together really well as a team. He said that the last few weeks of rehearsal are never easy.

“I love going to rehearsal every day. I get along just fine with people 20, 30, and 40 years my junior, and I love to be able to see a musical gel and come together through the eyes of people who are going to be doing it for a lot longer than I am,” he said. “Everybody is pulling together in the same direction, and it’s been a real pleasure to be a part of, but next month is going to be a marathon, and I encourage everyone to hydrate.”

Steinbrecher-Booker said she hopes that the audience can leave the theater with a new sense of appreciation for their lives.

“YOLO (you only live once). Seriously, it’s the truth. We all get one time around and we have to make the most of it,” she said. “Take this opportunity to live your best life and be the best possible version of you that you can be. Love life, love your family, love your friends, and most importantly, love yourself.”

Straith said that the audience should walk away realizing that they should not take their lives for granted and enjoy every moment, good and bad.

“To really live means to jump in and make the most of every moment, and when the chips are down, and things are kind of dark, my character gets to explain to a child why she should reject the chance to freeze her mind and body at age 17 and exist there forever, and instead she should embrace maturing, aging and eventually dying. Because life being temporary is the only reason it has any value at all,” he said.

“This story has sparked laughter, conversation and even a few tears throughout our rehearsal process,” Ward said. “I hope it lingers with audiences long after they leave the theater, like the tune from Mae’s music box.”

Tickets for “Tuck Everlasting” can be found on stagecrafters.org. They cost $25 plus a $3 per ticket fee on Thursdays, and $35 plus a $3 ticket fee on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.