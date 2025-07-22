The Friday Five — July 24-27

C&G Newspapers | Published July 22, 2025

1. Art festivals

July 26-27 • West Bloomfield and Rochester Hills

Orchard Lake Fine Art Show

Nearly 130 juried artists expected, also Youth Art Competition and live entertainment, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 26 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 27, 6925 Daly Road in West Bloomfield, hotworks.org

Fine Art at the Village

Free event features more than 60 juried artists, also entertainment, kids activities and egg hunt with dollar bills or coupons redeemable at booths, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 26 and noon-6 p.m. July 27, 104 N. Adams Road in Rochester Hills, thevorh.com/events

2. Sterlingfest

July 24-26 • Sterling Heights

Festival includes carnival, arts and crafts fair, restaurant row, live music and kids tent, 10 a.m.-11 p.m., also Sterlingfast 5K at 9 a.m. July 26, City of Sterling Heights campus, 40555 Utica Road, see marketplace and food vendors at sterlingheights.gov/2138/sterlingfest

3. Day on the Town

July 26 • Birmingham

Find discounted merchandise, food trucks, chalk art displays, kids activities, giveaways and more, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., in stores and along streets and sidewalks downtown, map available at allinbirmingham.com/visitors/dayonthetown

4. Pride Royal Oak

July 26 • Royal Oak

Includes 75-plus vendors and nonprofits, two stages of entertainment featuring local and national artists, drag shows and DJs, queer author panel, food trucks, kids zone and more, 1-11 p.m., Centennial Commons, 221 E. Third St., prideroyaloak.com

5. After 6 on Kercheval

July 26 • Grosse Pointe Park

Street market, live music, dunk tank, super slide, gaming trailer, food trucks and more, 6-10 p.m., between Nottingham Road and Wayburn Street, continues Aug. 23, facebook.com/grosseptepark

Bonus: Shelby Township Flea Market

July 26 • Shelby Township

15th annual event for buyers and sellers, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Whispering Woods Kiwanis Park, 11000 21 Mile Road in Shelby Township, shelbytwp.org/our-township/summer

