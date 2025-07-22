Fine Art at The Village returns July 26-27

The 21st annual Fine Art at the Village will bring over 70 artists to town.

Photo provided by Donna Beaubien

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published July 22, 2025

ROCHESTER HILLS — Art enthusiasts will gather at the Village of Rochester Hills July 26-27 for the 21st annual Fine Art at The Village.

Donna Beaubien, the executive director of Fine Art at The Village, said the outdoor shopping center will be transformed into an artistic haven.

During the festival, over 70 artists will display and sell their work in a variety of mediums — including ceramics, glasswork, paintings, drawings, mixed media, sculptures, photography, fiber art, woodwork, jewelry and more.

“The goal of the art fair is to bring art to the community,” Beaubien said. “People in Oakland County have always supported the arts.”

Artists featured in the show come from all across the nation to participate in the juried art show, curated by the team behind the Village Fine Art Gallery.

Locally, Danielle Rancilio, of Rochester Hills, will bring her handcrafted ceramics to the show.

“This is my first time at the show, and it’s the first juried show that I’ve ever done, so I’m very excited about it,” she said.

Rancilio, the artist behind The Crone Ceramics, has worked with clay as a hobby for many years, but said she recently got more serious about her craft within the last couple of years. She specializes in functional pottery, including mugs, vases, bowls, spoon rests, trinket dishes and more, all crafted from the new pottery studio in her home.

Rancilio said she lives close to the Village of Rochester Hills and loves to attend the art fair.

“I go every year with my family, and I thought it would be so cool to be able to be part of something that our whole community gets together for. I love that, and I’m really excited to be a part of that,” she said.

Other local artists featured in the show include fabric artist Laura Rangos, of Rochester, and photographer James Parker, of Rochester Hills.