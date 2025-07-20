Artists return for West Bloomfield show

Scott Bayless said he enjoys creating pretty flowers out of glass.

Photo by Kelli Lachata

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published July 20, 2025

WEST BLOOMFIELD — Now in its 22nd year, the Orchard Lake Fine Art Show will return to West Bloomfield this weekend.

Event hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 26 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 27. Parking is free behind Corewell Health Medical Center, 6900 Orchard Lake Road. The show spans several blocks along the road.

There will be nearly 130 artists specializing in a variety of mediums, including painting, sculpture, photography, watercolor, drawing, clay, glass, wood, mixed media, fiber, digital, jewelry and more.

Debbie Binder, a West Bloomfield trustee who serves as the township clerk, said she looks forward to the event.

“The Orchard Lake Fine Art Show is a beautiful opportunity to bring residents together, along with inviting others to visit as we showcase West Bloomfield Township,” Binder said.

Those in attendance can look forward to seeing new talent.

“We have a lot of new artists that don’t participate in other Michigan shows,” said the show’s owner and producer, Patty Narozny.

Among the artists this year are Agnes Rathonyi, working in mixed media, as well as glass artist Scott Bayless and woodworker Michael Karonias.

Bayless, who lives just outside of Chicago, has been working with renowned glass artist Charles Lotton and his family since 1996. This is the only Michigan show in which he participates.

“It is a high-quality show,” Bayless said. “All the work is good stuff.”

Bayless has exhibited here since 2007, after Narozny met him at a show in Philadelphia.

“She was going around looking for people to come and do the (Orchard Lake show),” Bayless said. “I gave it a try, and it did well for me.”

Bayless described his pieces as three-dimensional floral designs. His signature piece is a calla lily design. He said his detailed orchid design has also been quite popular.

“I’m trying to make things that look like real flowers encased in the glass,” Bayless said. “I guess the orchids would be my favorite pieces.”

“I’m not somebody who is trying to put meaning into anything,” he added. “I’m trying to make pretty things that people enjoy.”

Terri Brody Elenzwieg is an artist and juror who judges the work of the artists before allowing them into the show. She has worked with Narozny for decades.

“I tell Patty, yes, let this one in, (or) no, that one is not doing his artwork,” she said.

She said there have been incidents when someone would import art from China or Africa and then try to pass it off as their own original work, requiring Brody Elenzwieg and Narozny to carefully discern authentic pieces from inauthentic ones.

“Patty works hard to provide a growing variety of price points while ensuring all artwork is original and artist-produced,” Binder said.

The show is suitable for all ages. There will be a youth art competition for grades K-8 or ages 5-13, judged at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 27. Their work will be put on display, and the winners will receive cash prizes.

According to Narozny, the program teaches kids how to make money with their art, encouraging them both as aspiring artists and budding entrepreneurs.

Among the schools involved are Steinway Gallery Arts Academy, Doherty Elementary, West Bloomfield Middle School, Sheiko Elementary, Knudson Elementary (Waterford), Forest Elementary, Melrose Park Elementary, Scotch Elementary and Alexander Elementary.

There will also be live musical performances, as well as a variety of food and drinks.

“Sounds good to me,” said Brody Elenzwieg.

