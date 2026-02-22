Former East Detroit resident to receive award at Autorama

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published February 22, 2026

At this year’s Detroit Autorama, former East Detroit resident Lenny Palmeri will receive the Preservation Award from the Michigan Hot Rod Association. Photo provided by Autorama

DETROIT — When he was a teenager back in 1968, Lenny Palmeri spent much of his free time in his dad’s garage at their home in East Detroit, now Eastpointe.

Palmeri and his dad, Tony, hand-built a 1929 Mercedes on a 1956 Chevrolet frame. The all-steel “Andare” drove into Detroit Autorama in 1970 for display and has remained a piece of local automotive history ever since.

Palmeri and his vintage car will be highlighted at this year’s Autorama. The Michigan Hot Rod Association will present the Preservation Award to Palmeri, honoring “Andare” on March 1.

Palmeri, who now lives in Lenox Township, honors his parents with a tribute displayed on the back of the cruiser that reads “In memory of Tony and Jean.”

“This award means everything to me. I built ‘Andare’ with my father, and I never drive it without thinking of my parents,” Palmeri said in a prepared statement. “To be recognized for preserving the legacy at Detroit Autorama is a moment I’ll always be grateful for and I know my parents would have been ecstatic to see this happening.”

The Preservation Award recognizes historically significant vehicles that have been carefully maintained with authenticity and integrity, and celebrates craftsmanship, originality and authentic era materials and finishes.

According to MHRA President Mike Signorello, the Andare is “a historically significant build that has been cared for with authenticity, craftsmanship, and respect for its era. This car isn’t just beautifully maintained, it represents a lifetime of passion and the kind of personal story that makes Detroit Autorama so special.”

Autorama, presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts, will be held from noon to 10 p.m. Feb. 27; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 28; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 1 at Huntington Place, located at 1 Washington Blvd. in Detroit.

For tickets fees and more information on events, go to Autorama.com. Discount tickets also are available at all O’Reilly Auto Parts participating locations. Purchase of a ticket does not guarantee an autograph from special celebrity guests.