Polar plungers take a dive to help Special Olympics Michigan

Participants at the Macomb County Polar Plunge leap into freezing cold water to raise money for a good cause.

File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Alyssa Ochss | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published January 23, 2026

Advertisement

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A few minutes of freezing cold will help hundreds through the Macomb County Polar Plunge this winter at Macray Harbor.

Kayla Kubik, Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run coordinator, said the plunge starts with check-in at 10 a.m. on Feb. 21. Eventgoers will start plunging in groups at 11 a.m. A “Frozen 5K” prior to the plunge starts with check-in at 8 a.m. Both events start at Macray Harbor located at 30675 North River Road in Harrison Township.

“At 8:30 (a.m.), walkers will be picked up at Macray, and they will be taken to Freedom Trail for an untimed 5K,” Kubik said.

Kubik also said most walkers get done and shuttled back to Macray Harbor at around 10 a.m. According to the Macomb County Polar Plunge website, the Frozen 5K walk begins and ends at 16 Mile Road which is the Crocker Boulevard entrance to Freedom Trail.

Groups and individuals fundraise for the Special Olympics prior to the event. Kubik said plungers who raise $100 will receive a Polar Plunge sweatshirt and a provided lunch after they take the plunge.

Kubik said Macomb raised $74,400 to help pay for transportation, meals, uniforms and more for Special Olympics athletes last year. In 2025, participants raised $70,700, and in 2024, they raised $88,000. The Macomb County event started in 2019.

Though dressing up in costumes is not required, Kubik said it is encouraged.

“It’s fun to see people get creative,” Kubik said.

She said there is an award for the best costume at the plunge.

“It’s a great community event, it brings everyone together, it creates awareness for Special Olympics, and we love to become a household name,” Kubik said. “Yeah, we love to get the community together.”

Safety personnel from the Michigan State Police Dive team will be in the water to help plungers get in and out of the water safely.

Kubik tells first-time plungers it is a minute of cold for a huge impact for the athletes.

“Dress up, bring your friends with you,” Kubik said. “It becomes a fun tradition to do year after year.”

“(The) Special Olympics is a great organization. I have volunteered in the past as a judge. I admire those who are willing to participate, as well as the rescue divers who keep everyone safe. I would be willing to do a ‘Solar’ Plunge in July, but not the Polar Plunge!” Harrison Township Supervisor Kenneth Verkest said in an email.

Preregistration for both events is open at plungemi.org.