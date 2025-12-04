Rosedale Community Players to put on radio play for fundraiser

The cast of “An Evening of Radio Plays” rehearses Dec. 3 at Peace Lutheran Church, 17029 W. 13 Mile Road in Southfield.

Photos provided by Devene Godau

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published December 4, 2025

Jenna Kellie Pittman poses at a microphone on Dec. 3 as part of cast photos for Rosedale Community Players’ “An Evening of Radio Plays.”

Lily Godau, left, and Teresa Ahola, right, rehearse lines for “An Evening of Radio Plays.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

SOUTHFIELD — Fans of live productions can support their local theater and reminisce about times gone by with a special fundraiser this weekend.

Rosedale Community Players will be performing the show “An Evening of Radio Plays,” which takes inspiration from old radio shows such as “Easy Aces” and “The Life of Riley.”

Rosedale Community Players Artistic Director Devene Godau said the fundraiser hearkens back to a time where families would gather together and listen to radio shows.

“I have always wanted to do something that called back the nostalgia of the holidays,” she said. “This fits into that desire.”

“An Evening of Radio Plays” will take place at 8 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at Peace Lutheran Church, located at 17029 W. 13 Mile Road in Southfield. The show consists of three 25-minute acts with two 10-minute intermissions.

Tickets cost $20 online and at the door. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward funding the community theater’s future productions.

A radio play is slightly different from a traditional play. There is still a script, costumes and characters; but because the actors will be at a microphone, they will not interact with each other as much as they would in a traditional show. Additionally, there will be Foley artists creating all the sounds, such as footsteps and doors closing.

“We hope the performance will make the audience feel like they are at a radio station at Christmastime watching a live broadcast,” Godau said.

Rosedale Community Players is in the middle of its 2025-26 season. It will be performing “Intimate Apparel,” by Lynn Nottage, in January and “My Mother the Serial Killer,” by metro Detroit playwright Erin Osgood, in April. The latter show will be a premiere.





Advertisement