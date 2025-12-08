Stuff an Ambulance event to return to Utica community

For the fifth year, the Utica Fire Department will be hosting its Toys for Tots Stuff an Ambulance event at Utica Memorial Park during the Downtown Utica Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration.

Photo provided by the Utica Fire Department

By: Sarah Wright | Shelby-Utica News | Published December 8, 2025

UTICA — The Utica Fire Department will once again be holding its Toys for Tots Stuff an Ambulance event at Utica Memorial Park during the Downtown Utica Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration on Dec. 13.

This is the fifth year the Fire Department has run this program. New, unwrapped toys will be stuffed into one of Utica’s ambulances for local kids in need.

“Last year we collected over 2,500 toys, to the point where we could barely get the ambulance doors shut,” Utica Fire Department representative Mike Ryan said in an email. “It’s become a strong community tradition and one we take a lot of pride in.”

New, unwrapped toys of all kinds for infants through teenagers will be collected, and anything family-friendly would be preferred. The toys may be dropped off on Saturday or in drop boxes that will be available at Utica City Hall and the Utica Public Library until Dec. 13.

Businesses or community partners looking to help can support the event by promoting the event online or providing toys or monetary donations. Checks can be made out to the Utica Firefighters Foundation, and all donations are tax-deductible through the Utica Firefighters Foundation. A local Cub Scout pack and Girl Scout troop will shop for toys with the funds.

Also for this holiday season, the Fire Department will be running its Battle of the Bars challenge where local bars and restaurants compete to collect the most toys and donations. Every $5 donated counts as one toy, and the establishment with the highest combined total will win the traveling trophy at the tree lighting ceremony.

“I’d like to thank the Utica Fire Department for all the hard work they do every year, collecting toys for kids in need,” Mayor Gus Calandrino said in an email. “The Utica Fire Department also organizes the Battle of the Bars competition, encouraging patrons of Utica establishments to bring new, unwrapped toys for distribution to needy kids.

“The effort by the Utica Fire Department has ensured hundreds of kids in our community have a Merry Christmas. They have collected thousands of toys and a lot of money and deserve all the credit for the wonderful work they have done in the past, and continue to do each year.”

The Downtown Utica Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration will be taking place at 7 p.m. on Saturday and will feature performances from Vanessa Carr, Dance Class Youth Troupe and the Utica Marching Band as well as visits from Santa Claus, Jack Skellington and Sally from “A Nightmare Before Christmas.” There will be a fireworks display too. For more information, visit cityofutica.org.