Franklin approves purchase of Flock cameras

Many communities in Oakland County use Flock cameras to enhance security.

Photo provided by Flock Safety

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published October 21, 2025

Advertisement

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Village Council unanimously approved the purchase of two Flock cameras totalling $6,000 using state forfeiture funds Oct. 13.

Flock cameras are automatic license plate readers that several Michigan communities are utilizing to keep their roads safe. Currently, there are 510 Flock cameras in Oakland County. While they do not take video, these cameras take still images that capture the make, vehicle type, color, license plate and other distinguishable vehicle characteristics.

“One of the things I’ve said since I got to Franklin is that bad things can happen anywhere,” Franklin-Bingham Farms Police Chief Curt Lawson said in the meeting.

These solar-powered cameras can operate day and night, and they are self-contained, meaning the village does not have to purchase any additional infrastructure.

Having Flock cameras in operation can benefit law enforcement by providing real-time alerts about vehicles of interest. Additionally, having these cameras enhances the department’s communication with neighboring departments.

There is an annual fee of $3,000 to operate each camera through Flock Safety, which provides the hardware and software.

At the village meeting, Lawson shared that these cameras got on his radar about five years ago, when West Bloomfield — his former department — purchased 24 of them. He recalls an incident of a shooting at a home where they were able to track the vehicle from the northern end of West Bloomfield all the way to Detroit.

In the past, Franklin has worked with neighboring communities to access information from Flock cameras that was relevant to vehicles of interest. However, recently, Flock changed its policy, no longer allowing other communities to share information with communities that do not subscribe to Flock. Therefore, the village has decided to purchase cameras in order to access information from the over 500 cameras in Oakland County.

“The amount of data that we are accessing for $6,000 a year is astronomical and far exceeds the cost,” said Franklin Village Trustee David Sahli at the meeting.

The village asked Flock to do its own review of the area based on where other cameras are in the county. However, the village recommended one be placed at Franklin Road and 14-Mile Road, and one at Franklin Road and 13-Mile Road.

While it may take two to four months to get the actual cameras installed, the village will receive immediate access to information captured by the cameras in other communities, once the cameras are purchased — which the village plans to do as soon as possible.

Lawson said he encourages homeowners associations and mobile watches in Franklin and Bingham farms to consider purchasing a camera for the exits or entrances of the different subdivisions.

“This has just been such a game changer for law enforcement,” Lawson said.