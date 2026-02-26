Four stand trial over hyperbaric chamber explosion

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published February 26, 2026

TROY — On Feb. 10, the owner and three employees at the Oxford Center were bound over to stand trial in the 6th Circuit Court in Oakland County on felony charges related to a hyperbaric chamber explosion that resulted in the death of a 5-year-old child.

The Oxford Center, located in Troy, provided therapy for children with health conditions — including autism, ADHD and autoimmune diseases — through hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

On Jan. 31, 2025, Thomas Cooper was undergoing treatment when the hyperbaric chamber caught fire from the inside and exploded. Both the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and Sechrist, the manufacturer of the hyperbaric chamber, publish strict safety protocols that must be followed before treatment. However, it is alleged that these standards were deliberately discarded at the time of Cooper’s death.

“When professionals entrusted with the care of our children abandon the standards meant to keep them safe, they must be held accountable,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. “I am relieved that this case will proceed to trial, where we will continue to pursue justice for Thomas and his family.”

Owner Tamela Peterson, safety manager Jeffrey Mosteller and primary management assistant at the facility Gary Marken were each bound over on a count of second-degree murder, a potential life sentence, or alternatively, one count of involuntary manslaughter, a 15-year felony.

The operator of the hyperbaric chamber, Aleta Moffitt, was bound over on one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of medical records – intentionally placing false information on chart, a four-year felony. These charges were announced by Nessel in March 2025.

A pretrial date has not been set at this time.

Peterson’s attorney Gerald Gleeson, Moffit’s attorney Ellen Michaels, and Mosteller’s attorney Alona Sharon, declined to comment at press time. Marken’s attorney, Todd Flood, was also contacted for comment but did not respond.