Ford House holiday tours filled with magic of the season

Lights greet visitors as they approach the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House during Home for the Holidays tours.

Photo by John Martin, provided by Edsel and Eleanor Ford House

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published December 9, 2025

GROSSE POINTE SHORES — Edsel and Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores is welcoming visitors Home for the Holidays this month with the sights, sounds and flavors of the season.

On Thursdays through Sundays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. now through Dec. 21, guests can tour the lighted, decorated grounds and historical house. On select evenings, community vocal groups will greet attendees at the entrance with carols. There’s more music along the way: Guests will hear beloved instrumental holiday songs playing from speakers along the path. Tours start every 30 minutes to avoid overcrowding; advance reservations are strongly encouraged, as some time slots sell out.

After touring the house, guests can get photos with Santa Claus in Santa’s Candy & Sweets Shoppe inside the house and visit the outdoor Mistletoe Market, where they can purchase concessions, collect around fire pits and find unique gifts at the pop-up shop — some exclusive to the event.

Every ticket holder will get a complimentary cup of hot cocoa at the tent next to the Visitor Center.

Attendees on a recent evening were pleased with the experience.

“It reminds me of a Hallmark movie when I come,” said Robin McNeil, of Harrison Township.

Maggie Bloomer, of Harrison Township, said she usually goes on one of these tours each year.

“It’s always lovely,” Bloomer said.

Others echoed that sentiment.

“They really go all out,” said John Glaeser, of Grosse Pointe City.

By staggering admission times and limiting ticket sales, attendees don’t end up in a crush of people.

“It’s never chaotic,” Director of Communications & Engagement Tommy Karr said. “It’s a gentle holiday experience.”

Visitors to the main house will notice that holiday decor is present but not overwhelming. A tree in the main hall, near the entrance, features slender oval bulbs in shades of pink and purple that were hand-blown at the Ford Motor Co. River Rouge plant in 1949 for a Christmas party hosted by Eleanor Ford. Decorations in the gallery room replicate what attendees of that party would have seen.

“Eleanor was all about understated elegance,” said Lisa Worley, director of material culture at the Ford House.

Karr said the holiday indoor/outdoor tours — which have gone by different monikers over the years — typically draw about 7,500 visitors each year.

“It’s been very popular,” Karr said.

Along with twinkling white lights throughout the property, visitors will find colorful lights and decor around the playhouse.

“It’s evolved to embrace more playfulness, and it’s leaned into more family friendliness in what was once a family home,” Karr said.

Karr said this is the third year they’ve offered Home for the Holidays. This year, there’s a different route, which has enabled them to add light tunnels.

The milelong outdoor path includes gravel, grass, wood chips and pavement. Attendees should dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes.

“At its heart, Ford House has always been a home, a place of connection between people, nature, and beauty,” Ford House President and CEO Mark Heppner said in a press release. “Eleanor Ford gifted this estate to the community with the hope that it would enrich the lives of future generations. That sense of welcome is especially meaningful at Christmastime, when families gather, light glow, and the season fills the estate with comfort and joy.”

Home for the Holidays tickets cost $22 for adults, $12 for children ages 3 to 12 and they are free to children ages 2 and younger. Friends of Ford House tickets cost $18 for adults and $10 for children ages 3 to 12. The Ford House is located at 1100 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores. For tickets or more information, visit fordhouse.org or call (313) 884-4222.