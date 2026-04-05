Fitz employees line dance, journal and more for ‘Wellness’

Ed Iciek and Carmelia Ferrel work together on a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle. That was a popular activity.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: K. Michelle Moran | Warren Weekly | Published April 5, 2026

Fitzgerald Public Schools Director of Student Services administrative assistant Dionne Boza, left, leads a group of educators in a country line dance. Photo by Liz Carnegie

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WARREN — A group of Fitzgerald Public Schools educators lined up inside the high school band room behind Dionne Boza.

“Hop back,” Boza called out. “Right, left, right. Turn. Left, right, left.”

Boza, administrative assistant to the director of student services, taught the staff members a number of country music line dance moves to the music of Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood and others.

Can I get a yee-haw?

Getting their boot-scottin’ boogie on was among several events offered during the district’s fourth annual Wellness Day March 20. Students were off for the Eid holiday, so school officials held a professional development day with a focus on wellness. The idea came from Superintendent Elizabeth Jensen after she read the book “The Gifts of Imperfection” by Brené Brown.

“She has a whole chapter about creativity and playing. It essentially helps your brain grow. It helps the neurons in your brain,” Jensen said. “After COVID, there was a big push for mental health and wellness. We wanted to continue that idea.”

Staff organized the Wellness Day with breakout sessions that focused on emotional, occupational, physical, intellectual, spiritual, social, financial and environmental well-being. Teachers and support staff attended four different sessions — set up in various classrooms — designed to help them relax, unplug and recharge their batteries, because sometimes you just need a break. Several staff members led the sessions along with a few outside guests, and breakfast and lunch were provided.

The activities offered something for everybody. Card lovers played euchre; board games offered an ideal way to unplug; and sports fans got their game on shooting baskets, weightlifting, practicing their golf swing, and playing an old-fashioned game of dodgeball. Plate smashing got the tension out while “Okey Dokey Karaoke” turned everyone into pop stars.

Crime buffs solved a cold case mystery, and introverts had their own special place inside The Introvert Social Hour where they didn’t have to make small talk. Jensen got into the spirit of the event by learning how to drive a school bus in “Bus Boss Bootcamp” and also found some deep relaxation listening to sound bowls. Wellness Day also offered information about more serious topics including real estate and mortgages, retirement, pensions and financial planning.

Mound Park Elementary School fifth grade teachers Chevon Chenault-Starnes and Willie Peterson brought the islands to the crew with their Mocktails & Dirty Pop nonalcoholic drink recipes. Everyone who stopped by was greeted with a lei necklace.

Then they chilled out making homemade bubbly drinks that included an Honor Roll Refresher, Recess Refresher, Gold Star Cream Soda, and a Grading Day Pick-Me-Up. The strawberry-flavored Honor Roll Refresher seemed to be the most popular.

“We look forward to this day because it’s so much fun. I think it’s good for staff morale,” Starnes said. “We’re meeting so many new people. We’re meeting high school teachers and middle school teachers. It kind of builds the community throughout the district.”

Gregory Brown, a multi-tiered system of supports behavior specialist at Chatterton Middle School, checked out Mocktails & Dirty Pop, the Introvert Social Hour, and Mindful Coloring. He also went with other educators on the Behind the Scenes: Fitzgerald Edition tunnels tour with Bill Rudd, director of operations.

“It was awesome,” Brown said. “We got to see underneath the pool, the boiler system, water tanks, and there used to be a gun range underneath.”

He liked the idea behind Wellness Day.

“I think it gives us a chance to reset and refocus and get ready to finish the school year in a strong way,” he said.

Business Manager Gina Cereska and Food Service Assistant Charisse Leverett oversaw the French Quarter Frosting Studio where participants decorated sugar cookies in the Mardi Gras colors of purple, green, and gold. They made 240 cookies in all. Jazz music played in the background and Jello cups of the three colors were offered.

“It was a lot of fun. Everyone sat and talked,” Cereska said. “I think it’s great. It’s a day I always look forward to.”

The Wellness Day planning team members were Heather Klos, Rebecca Akins, Gerry Klos, David Poirier and Jessica Percy.