Fitz bond proposal, sinking fund replacement on Aug. 5 ballot

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published July 18, 2025

WARREN — Residents in the Fitzgerald Public Schools district will have the opportunity to support it during the Aug. 5 primary election.

School officials are placing two ballot proposals before voters: a $42 million bond initiative and a second proposal to combine the school district’s two current sinking funds into one.

According to school officials, the $42 million bond proposal represents a zero-tax-rate increase, and it will focus on three areas: enhancing safety and security; enhancing educational spaces and technology; and upgrading school infrastructure and sites.

The sinking fund replacement proposal, if approved, would combine the two current sinking funds levied by the school district into a single fund, which will result in a slight tax reduction for residents.

$42 million bond is a zero-tax-rate increase

A bond is a state-approved funding process for large-scale projects. When approved by the voters, the school district sells bonds in the authorized amount and uses the bond sale proceeds to pay for the projects. The Fitzgerald bond, if it passes, is for 25 years and will fund building improvements, safety upgrades, classroom technology, and long-term infrastructure needs, without increasing the current tax rate.

According to school officials, the district will use the existing millage rate to secure funding for new projects to ensure that there are no additional taxes for residents. As the district’s previous bonds are paid off, the tax rate would remain unchanged with the new bond replacing the old debt.

With assistance from architectural and construction management resources, administrative staff conducted an internal review of all school facilities as part of the school district’s strategic plan. Community members, parents, guardians, staff, and students also had input.

That determined that the bond proposal would focus on the following areas: enhancing safety and security, enhancing educational spaces and technology, and upgrading school infrastructure and sites.

Each school has its own set of projects ranging from replacing damaged concrete sidewalks and masonry, to installing emergency alert systems and doing roof repairs. Depending on the school, work would include remodeling media centers, LED lighting replacements and more. Upgrades in technology, including computers, mobile devices, interactive whiteboards and document cameras also are included in the bond updates.

The Scofield Early Childhood Center, for instance, will undergo many changes should the bond initiative pass, including the addition of three classrooms.

“I truly believe the transformation of the Schofield Early Childhood Center is major to help pass this bond. We plan to construct a new Early Childhood addition, main office area, gymnasium and outdoor classroom. It will look like a completely different building,” Interim Superintendent Laurie Fournier said. “Our other huge focus will be at the high school with a renovation to the cafeteria, auditorium, media center, and resurface of the athletic turf and track.”

Bond dollars cannot be used for employee salaries, textbooks or for repair, maintenance or other operating expenses.

Sinking fund replacement

School officials also are asking voters to approve combining the district’s two current sinking funds into one. If approved, the sinking fund replacement will take effect in 2026. A sinking fund is a limited property tax and a pay-as-you-go method for school districts to fund small-scale repairs without incurring interest on loans or bonds.

Sinking funds can be used for purchasing school property sites; the construction or repairs of school buildings; improvements in school security; the purchase and support of student transportation vehicles; and acquiring or upgrading technology. A sinking fund cannot be used for employee salaries, preventive maintenance or general operating costs.

School officials are putting the sinking fund proposal on the ballot because replacing the current sinking funds will allow the district to take advantage of revisions in the state of Michigan’s regulations that expand the use of sinking fund revenue. That includes the purchase of security improvements, technology, buses and other means of student transportation, and building maintenance vehicles, and parts, supplies and equipment to maintain the vehicles.

Also, replacing the two current sinking funds with a single 3-mil sinking fund will allow the district to slightly reduce the overall sinking fund levy for taxpayers. The two sinking funds currently levy at 3.15 mils. Combining the sinking funds will reduce the fund by 0.15 mils.

A complete list of bond projects by school building is available on the district’s website at fitz.k12.mi.us. Just click the “bond/sinking fund info” icon.

For more information about the proposals, contact Fournier at (586) 757-1750 or laufou@myfitz.net.