Warren’s Kingsley Sears remembered by friends and colleagues

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published January 23, 2026

According to an obituary for Kingsley Sears, he was a gifted tuba player. Sears was appointed as director of personnel for Warren Consolidated Schools after he moved to Warren in 1963. File photo

Advertisement

WARREN — A man who had influence on Warren’s music and education fronts is being remembered by former colleagues as a remarkable individual.

Kingsley Sears, who helped start the Warren Symphony Orchestra and directed the city’s choir, died Jan. 7. He was 98.

“He truly was one of the most special people on earth,” said Robert Livernois, a former superintendent for Warren Consolidated Schools. “His whole mission was to help people, and you could see it in everything that he did.”

According to Sears’ obituary, he was a gifted tuba player who “brought joy to many through his musical talents.” He was also appointed as director of personnel for Warren Consolidated Schools after he moved to Warren in 1963.

Sears also directed the Warren Community Choir, which disbanded after his retirement.

While he never worked with him directly, Livernois said he was always connected with Sears through the symphony. Sears would also continue to help the district with bonds and millages after his retirement, he said.

“He was the kindest, gentlest, most respectful guy I’ve ever met,” Livernois said. “He was always interested in what you’re doing. He was always complimentary about the district, and the amount of volunteering he did well after his retirement is remarkable.”

Jeff Cutter, who serves as the treasurer for the Warren Symphony Orchestra, was hired by Sears as a music teacher in the district 46 years ago.

“He was a great person, very knowledgeable,” Cutter said. “He was a very nice person with a great sense of humor.”

Bob Hoy, president of the Warren Concert Band, said Sears was his mentor as he moved up in the band and eventually took over as president.

“He clearly knew how to work with people, how to guide people, and how to do it in a nonconfrontational manner,” he said. “And as time went on, I eventually ended up as president, and he continued to guide and counsel pretty much all the way to the end.”

Sears was always a strong supporter of the band, Hoy said.

“Music was clearly an important part of his life, and the band was an important part of his life,” Hoy said. “And since it was important to him, he gave very, very generously.”

In a Facebook post, the Warren City Council paid tribute to Sears.

“The Warren City Council mourns the passing of Kingsley Sears, a remarkable individual whose life exemplified quiet dedication, intellectual depth and a profound commitment to education, music and community service,” the post states. “The city of Warren has lost a cherished leader whose influence helped shape both our public institutions and our cultural life for more than half a century.”

His obituary, posted by David J. Wysocki Funeral Home, said Sears also enjoyed playing tennis and softball. He also took up running later in life and participated in the Detroit Marathon, as well as several runs across the Mackinac Bridge.

“Those who knew Kingsley will remember him as funny, intelligent and endlessly curious – a man who could burst into song with a musical memory or share a perfectly timed limerick or story that brought laughter to any room,” the obituary states. “He had an extraordinary ability to connect with people through genuine interest and thoughtful recollection of details about their lives.”

Sears was preceded in death by his wife, Lurline Ellen Sears, and his parents, according to the obituary. He is remembered by his children, grandchildren and students.