First time’s the charm for Grosse Pointe City beautification winners

A poster was on display during the Grosse Pointe City Beautification Awards Sept. 24 showing a photo of each winning home this year.

Photo provided by Grosse Pointe City

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published October 21, 2025

GROSSE POINTE CITY — Obtaining — and maintaining — a lovely lawn and graceful garden is no easy task, so every year, the Grosse Pointe City Beautification Commission recognizes some of the city’s prettiest properties with a Beautification Award.

Seven homes were selected for awards this year, which were presented Sept. 24 in City Council chambers.

And while there are some homes that get recognized more than once, that wasn’t the case this time.

“All of our winners this year are first-time winners, and all received unanimous support from (Beautification) Commission members,” Commission Chair Jeff Swantek said.

Winners George and Karen Yoo, who live in the 300 block of Lakeland Street, have been in their home for about 11 years.

“We were very grateful,” Karen Yoo said of the award. “I think it’s a nice thing that they do.”

The Yoos said they redid their front yard about seven years ago.

“We just kind of refined it to more of a classic look,” George Yoo said of the tweaks they’ve made since then.

The perfect perpendicular lines in the manicured lawn of Mike and Jackie Horgan’s house in the 500 block of St. Clair Avenue would be the envy of anyone. An enthusiastic Mike Horgan said the couple was “super pumped” to receive the award.

“We’ve been late to many events because Mike’s been cutting the grass,” Jackie Horgan said with a laugh.

Longtime City resident Mary Kay Crain was also happy to receive an award.

“It’s quite an honor. … It only took us 40 years to get it,” Crain joked.

Other awardees included Cathy Victor and Tom Podgorski, of the 900 block of Loraine Street; Jim Houff and Eileen Devine, of the 300 block of St. Clair Avenue; and Marc and Karen Hollerback, of the 300 block of Rivard Boulevard.

For the second year, the commission saluted someone with an Architectural Award, which is given to new buildings, buildings that have undergone a significant restoration or buildings that have gotten an addition. The home of Lucas and Caitlin Bogard in the 400 block of Lakeland Street was this year’s Architectural Award winner.

“This is an honor,” Caitlin Bogard said. “This was a long project for us.”

To create a new garage with a second-story addition that would blend seamlessly into the existing house, Caitlin Bogard said they saved the bricks from their old garage and had them used for the new one. The project took about a year to complete.

Mayor Sheila Tomkowiak said the result was “a spectacular job.”

After the ceremony, Tomkowiak said these awards are a way to acknowledge residents who take pride in their property — and nudge others to do the same.

“We want to encourage people to invest in and take care of their homes,” Tomkowiak said. “We have beautiful, old, wonderful housing stock, and it’s important to celebrate that.”

City Councilwoman Maureen Juip, the council liaison to the Beautification Commission, concurred.

“So many of us love the city of Grosse Pointe, and we love our neighborhoods, and it’s such a joy to be able to celebrate people who go above and beyond,” Juip said after the ceremony. “It’s a bunch of people who love being in the city and love improving it.”

Besides the annual awards selection and presentation, the Beautification Commission plants pots at Neff Park each year before Memorial Day, Swantek said. He said anyone is welcome to volunteer to assist with planting.

For the annual awards. Swantek said the commission divides the city into six sections, with each commission member responsible for looking at every home in that section for award nominees. As chair, he said he walked through the entire city to look at every home. People can also nominate their own home or a neighbor’s home for consideration, he said.

Swantek said an opening on the commission is expected in March 2026, in case any City residents might be interested in applying to fill it. For more information, visit the city’s website at grossepointecity.org.