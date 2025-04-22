Firefighters battle blaze at Roseville business

Roseville Fire Chief Keith Jacobs said the blaze at RCO Engineering Inc. started at 10:17 a.m. April 22.

Photo by Patricia O'Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published April 22, 2025

On April 22, firefighters contained an industrial blaze at RCO Engineering on 12 Mile Road near Callahan Road in Roseville. Firefighters from Fraser and Clinton Township, pictured, assisted Roseville as they put out the fire. Units from St. Clair Shores, Eastpointe and Warren also were on the scene. Photo by Patricia O'Blenes

During the blaze, police blocked off traffic at three intersections, including 12 Mile and Hayes roads. Photo by Maria Allard

ROSEVILLE — An investigation is underway to determine what caused a two-alarm fire April 22 at RCO Engineering Inc., 15711 12 Mile Road.

Roseville Fire Chief Keith Jacobs said the blaze started at 10:17 a.m., and Roseville firefighters were immediately on the scene. RCO is located near Callahan Road, between Groesbeck Highway and Hayes Road.

Roseville first responders fought the blaze with units from the St. Clair Shores, Eastpointe, Warren, Fraser and Clinton Township fire departments.

“All employees were calmly evacuated,” Jacobs said. “Nobody was hurt. All the surrounding businesses were evacuated.”

Police blocked off traffic at three spots — 12 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway, Martin Road and Groesbeck Highway, and 12 Mile and Hayes roads — as the fire was contained. Although the fire was brought under control by the early afternoon, crews still worked at putting out hot spots.

Roseville Fire Marshal William Ciner is expected to provide an update on the fire as early as April 23.

At about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, RCO Engineering Inc., posted a message on the company’s Facebook page letting the public know that the fire was fully contained and no injuries were reported. The company has 13 facilities, and the fire was reported at one building. The company’s website states RCO Engineering Inc. is an automotive seat manufacturer that supports the development of seating programs for the automotive, aerospace and defense industries.

According to the message, the fire was quickly addressed by local firefighters and emergency responders “to whom we extend our sincere thanks and appreciation. Their swift action ensured the fire was 100% contained and prevented any further risk to our team or facilities.”

The Facebook post also stated the company wants “to reassure our partners and stakeholders that there is no impact to the rest of the RCO Engineering business operations or to our customers. RCO Engineering remains operational, and we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and service.”

Because of air quality concerns, the South Campus of Macomb Community College went into a shelter-in-place status in the early afternoon until about 2:30 p.m. During a shelter-in-place, it’s recommended that people stay inside and close and lock all the windows and doors.

Fountain and Steeland Elementary Schools and Roseville Middle School in the Roseville Community Schools district also sheltered in place during the fire. According to a district spokesperson, the students had indoor recess and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning units were turned off as extra precautions. The shelter-in-place was lifted at 1:30 p.m.



