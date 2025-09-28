Eastpointe firefighter Dominic Rossetti talks to residents about the equipment on the fire truck, including the Jaws of Life during a fire safety workshop at the Eastpointe Memorial Library Sept. 20.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published September 28, 2025

EASTPOINTE — Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 5-11 this year, and the Eastpointe Fire Department got an early start when firefighters gave a fire safety presentation at the Eastpointe Memorial Library Sept. 20.

Firefighter Dominic Rossetti and Sgt. Kevin Denmark provided several fire safety tips; offered the public a tour of a fire engine outside; demonstrated various tools, including the Jaws of Life; and encouraged those in attendance to have a fire safety plan.

The National Fire Protection Association announced this year’s theme for Fire Prevention Week is “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home.” According to the NFPA website at nfpa.org, the campaign stresses the importance of buying, charging and disposing of lithium-ion batteries safely. October is Fire Prevention Month.

“When buying a product that uses a lithium-ion battery, look for a safety certification mark such as UL, ETL, or CSA,” the website states. “This means it meets important safety standards.”

A lithium-ion battery is a rechargeable battery that uses lithium ions as the primary component of its electrolyte. Lithium-ion batteries are used in smartphones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, television remote controls, personal car items, e-bikes and many other household gadgets.

“With all the batteries, people are overcharging or using the wrong cords,” Eastpointe Fire Chief Jason Clark said. “Overloaded outlets on powerstrips can be a fire hazard.”

Therefore, it’s important to properly handle cords for the various devices so they don’t overheat. Also, keep devices such as laptops and cellphones on hard surfaces rather than a mattress or upholstery of some kind when it’s charging. As a safety precaution, Clark advises people to unplug the electronic device once it is fully charged.

Another component of this year’s Fire Prevention Week is reminding residents to recycle batteries properly — any kind of battery — including for cars and standard AAAs and Cs. Not recycling batteries safely can cause chemical leakage, fires and toxic exposure.

“Do not throw them in the regular trash,” Clark said. “That can get dangerous. Batteries will start to overheat and catch on fire. That’s a fire you can’t stop.”

Clark said the Eastpointe Public Works Department, located at 17800 E. 10 Mile Road, partners with the city of Warren to recycle batteries. Eastpointe residents can drop off their batteries at the DPW yard in the designated areas. Consumers can also visit call2recycle.org to find recycling spots.

Eastpointe will not have a fire safety open house this year, but Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal Alton Polk and other firefighters will attend elementary schools in the city in October to educate students on fire prevention.

Smoke detectors will be a topic of discussion. Polk also will remind residents to have an escape plan at home should a fire occur. That includes confirming a designated meeting place outside “so your parents or guardians know to find you there,” Clark said. The firefighters also will bring equipment and wear their gear for the students. Showing the students a firefighter in turnout gear gives them an understanding of how they look and talk when rescuing families and saving lives during a fire.

“That could be scary to a young child. We’re not a threat; we’re there to help,” Clark said. “It’s good to get out to the public and have those conversations.”

Another safety tip is to stay low to the ground during a fire because heat rises. Also, make sure smoke detectors are working properly and don’t forget to check the batteries twice a year during daylight saving time. With winter coming up in a few months, Clark advises residents to be careful when using space heaters, follow the manufacturer’s manual on how to use them, and keep them away from flammables.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week marks Clark’s first one as fire chief; he was officially sworn in on March 5.

“The first few months were trying to figure out the job, what the city is looking for and trying to understand what the guys want to see,” Clark said. “Now I’m settling in and thoroughly enjoying it.”

During the week of Sept. 22, the fire chief and a few staff members traveled to Hammond, Louisiana, to check on the department’s new fire engine that is being built by KME. With updated technology, the new fire engine will hold 900 gallons of water and be used for fire suppression. Clark said the new fire engine, once ready, will replace the department’s 2004 model.

The Eastpointe Fire Department has all-in-one smoke and carbon monoxide detectors available for residents. They can be picked up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the fire station, 16370 E. Nine Mile Road. Residents must show identification, and there is a limit of one device per household.