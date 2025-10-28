Ferndale Public Schools awarded energy grant for electric buses

An electric school bus charges in a store parking lot. More than 20 schools and districts across Michigan have received state funding for new school buses — most of them electric — which will be built this winter.

Photo provided by EGLE

By: Gena Johnson | Woodward Talk | Published October 28, 2025

FERNDALE — Ferndale Public Schools was recently awarded state funding for three electric buses.

The amount is $1.078 million, part of the Michigan Department of Education’s Clean Bus Energy Grant. The program totals $125 million, benefiting 23 schools and districts in Michigan.

Of that, $35.9 million is being distributed this year to add 87 electric buses and 10 propane buses to vehicle fleets across the state.

“Children and others in their communities benefit from cleaner air,” Sue Carnell, interim state superintendent, said in a written statement.

The Michigan Department of Education has partnered with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy on the initiative.

The effort is part of the MDE’s Top 10 Strategic Education Plan and advances toward Goal No. 3, which aims “to improve the health, safety and wellness of all learners,” Carnell said.

Thanks to the ongoing efforts of this program, Michigan now has nearly 900 electric buses that will soon be in operation.

“The commitment by state and federal governments to provide schools with more environmentally friendly buses is good for our children, good for our schools, and good for our communities,” said Phillip Roos, director of EGLE.

The new buses offer benefits, chief among them less air pollution. This is especially important for school buses, officials said, since the lungs of young children are still developing and may be more susceptible to fumes from diesel exhaust.

“I want all kids to have a safe ride to and from school, so cleaner air for the kids, drivers and the greater community is a victory,” said Katrina Morris, executive director of the Michigan Association of Pupil Transportation. “We are grateful for MDE and EGLE for supporting this transition to cleaner school buses.”

Other nearby districts awarded grants include the Troy School District, which received $961,330 for two electric buses, as well as the Southfield Public Schools, which received $3.72 million for 10 electric buses, and the West Bloomfield School District, which was awarded $304,741 for one electric bus.