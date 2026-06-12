Farmington Hills man faces murder charge

Gabriel Bercea

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published June 12, 2026

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FARMINGTON HILLS — Gabriel Bercea, 23, of Farmington Hills, appeared June 11 in the 47th District court in Farmington Hills, facing charges in the Woodland Hills Park homicide.

Bercea was arraigned on one count of second-degree murder, a life felony, for the death of Richard Alan Harris, 65, of Farmington Hills. The magistrate entered a “not guilty” plea on Bercea’s behalf and denied the suspect bond.

Harris’ body was found May 3 on the trails in Woodland Hills Park. A sketch of the alleged suspect was released May 20. After an investigation by the Farmington Hills Detective Bureau, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office was presented with the findings, and a warrant was issued for Bercea’s arrest. Police took Bercea into custody while he was at work in Wixom.

At press time, Bercea had no attorney of record.

Farmington Hills Police Chief John Piggott thanked the community for their support.

“I want to thank our community for placing their trust in us throughout this investigation, and for the overwhelming support and cooperation shown to our investigators,” Piggott said.

“This case may not have been solved without the community’s assistance,” he continued. “Farmington Hills remains a safe community because our residents are active partners in our community policing philosophy. I also want to recognize our investigators who worked tirelessly, following every lead and every tip to bring this case to an arrest and prosecution.”