Eastpointe man dies in stabbing on Tuscany Avenue

By: Andy Kozlowski | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published November 19, 2025

EASTPOINTE — Authorities are investigating an alleged assault that resulted in the death of an Eastpointe resident.

The incident occurred at around 7:10 p.m. Nov. 17. Eastpointe police officers were dispatched to a home in the 21000 block of Tuscany Avenue — north of Eight Mile Road and west of Kelly Road — and discovered a 32-year-old man with stab wounds.

The man, identified by police as Christopher Purden, reportedly had been stabbed several times in the torso. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

A 57-year-old Eastpointe man, identified by police as Michael Hogoboom, was arrested as a suspect in the slaying. The investigation revealed that Purden and Hogoboom lived together at the house where the fatal stabbing occurred, according to police. Hogoboom was at the scene and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Hogoboom was arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder before Judge Kathleen Galen in Eastpointe’s 38th District Court Nov. 19. His bond was set at $1 million. At press time, Hogoboom did not have an attorney on record. He requested a court-appointed attorney.

Holish said the incident is tragic.

“The Eastpointe Police Department wants to extend our condolences to the family of the deceased,” he said. “Although there is still much unknown in this case, such as why the physical confrontation started, people need to try to de-escalate every situation that can lead to violence.

“If anyone is getting upset to the point that he or she feels they’re about to erupt, it’s a good idea to walk away from the scene,” Holish said. “Take a deep breath, calm down and return when emotions are not as high. Obviously, calling for police assistance is always an option.”

If you know more about this case or others, call the detective bureau at the Eastpointe Police Department at (586) 445-5100, Ext. 1025.