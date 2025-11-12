Eagle Scout creates ‘flow trucks’ for Troy Fire Department

Lucas Rossi and Troy Fire Chief Peter Hullinger survey the new “flow trucks” Rossi created as a part of his Eagle Scout project.

Photo provided by Joseph Rossi

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published November 12, 2025

Community residents enjoy spraying water with the miniature trucks during the Troy Fire Department’s Open House in October. Photo provided by Joseph Rossi

Advertisement

Advertisement

TROY — Lucas Rossi, a student at Troy High and scout with Crew 314/Troop 1707, recently completed his Eagle Scout project — a set of miniature fire trucks that the Troy Fire Department can use at open houses and other events.

Rossi originally joined Scouting America when he was in first grade. His project for the Troy Fire Department was the final step in him achieving the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank.

For his project, he assembled 12 “flow trucks” that can be used for public outreach. According to Peter Hullinger, the fire chief of Troy, the department previously used simulated houses where children could practice using a fire hose to spray water.

“This year, Lucas approached our department with the idea of building small fire trucks powered by water hoses,” Hullinger said via email. “He provided two trucks for each station — one engine and one ladder truck — both designed with guides underneath to follow a hose laid out on the ground. Assisted by a firefighter, children could then ‘race’ the trucks by spraying water on the back to propel them forward.”

Rossi has always had connections to fire stations by way of family and friends. He found out through his dad that the department was interested in making the trucks.

“So, I spoke with a few lieutenants, they explained everything that needed to be completed, and I jumped at the chance,” Rossi said via email. “It felt like the perfect opportunity to complete my Eagle Scout project that will help the stations and the community.”

The project involved experimentation and testing, extensive planning, lining up donors and getting the necessary approvals to complete.

“It took a lot of coordination of volunteers such as fellow scouts, adults and volunteers from the Troy Fire Department to make sure everything came together correctly,” Rossi said.

Several organizations and businesses like Peerless Steel, Home Depot, Lowe’s and the Troy Fire Department provided support through donations and other efforts.

The flow trucks were featured at this year’s Troy Fire Department Open House Oct. 5.

“The trucks were a tremendous success at the Open House. The kids loved them, and they were built so well that we plan to use them for future events,” Hullinger said. “We’re very grateful for Lucas’ creativity, dedication, and generosity in giving back to his community in such a meaningful way.”

Added Rossi: “Debuting the trucks was a phenomenal feeling — a mix of joy and relief — seeing how successful they were and how well they met the department’s needs. It was really rewarding to see everything come to life.”

Advertisement