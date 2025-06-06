Driver flees, smashes into vehicles and porch before arrest

By: Nick Powers | Warren Weekly | Published June 6, 2025

Xavier Powell

WARREN — A Warren man faces multiple charges after fleeing from police officers following a May 26 traffic stop.

Xavier Powell, 25, was initially pulled over by police “for window tint and other violations” on his black Chrysler 300 near the intersection of Masch Avenue and Nine Mile Road, according to a press release from the Warren Police Department. Officers determined Powell did not have a valid driver’s license after the initial stop and suspected he was intoxicated. Powell refused to exit the vehicle when asked, instead driving away southbound on Audrey Avenue from Nine Mile.

Officers told dispatch of their pursuit and saw Powell lose control of his vehicle on Audrey near Toepfer Road, striking three unoccupied parked vehicles, according to the release. There were no reported injuries from the crash.

Powell continued to drive before crashing into a front porch on Audrey. After the crash, he took off on foot. Officers eventually found him in a nearby backyard and took him “into custody without further incident,” according to the release.

“Officers found an empty alcohol bottle inside Powell’s vehicle,” the release states. “Powell was transported to an area hospital, where officers obtained a blood sample to test for and confirm the presence of intoxicants.”

Powell faces several charges from the incident. He faces two felony charges: fleeing and eluding in the third degree and assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer. The eluding charge carries a five-year sentence, while the resisting and obstructing change carries a two-year sentence. He faces two 93-day misdemeanor charges: operating while intoxicated and reckless driving. He’s also charged with a 90-day misdemeanor for driving while unlicensed.

Powell was arraigned in 37th District Court by Judge Michael Chupa on May 27. Chupa set Powell’s bond at $50,000 cash/surety.

“Investigators also note Powell’s significant criminal history, which includes previous convictions for driving offenses, larceny, and controlled substances,” the release states.

“Furthermore, at the time of his arrest, Powell was wanted on eight open traffic warrants and a felony warrant for a domestic-related assault issued out of Warren. Investigators are currently awaiting the results of Powell’s blood analysis from the Michigan State Police Crime Lab.”

Court records indicate that Powell is being represented by attorney Kenneth Vernier.

Vernier could not be immediately reached for comment at press time June 6.

According to the records, Powell is scheduled for a preliminary examination June 12 in district court before Judge Steven Bieda.

The accident came two days after a high-speed police pursuit in Warren. That incident, which ended in a collision at Nine Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue, resulted in one death.