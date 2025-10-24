District takes extra precautions after parent allegedly threatens teacher

By: Andy Kozlowski, Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published October 24, 2025

EASTPOINTE — There was an extra police presence Oct. 23 at Pleasantview Elementary School after a parent allegedly threatened an employee and the school community Oct. 22.

On Oct. 23, the district issued a statement from Eastpointe Community Schools Superintendent Christina Gibson that said that during dismissal Oct. 22, a parent confronted a staff member. The individual reportedly shouted and used inappropriate language while making threats in front of students, families and staff. The parent also allegedly made a serious threat to return and harm the school community. Gibson’s statement did not say what kind of threats were allegedly made.

“As a precaution, Eastpointe Police officers have been present in the area around Pleasantview today to provide additional support and reassurance to our school community,” Gibson said Thursday. “Additional ECS staff were also present at Pleasantview this morning to ensure a safe and smooth arrival for all students.”

The students had indoor recess Oct. 23 as an additional precaution. Otherwise, the school day continued “as normal” at Pleasantview, according to Gibson.

Eastpointe Police Lt. Alexander Holish clarified that the suspect reportedly made an explicit threat of violence.

“He said, ‘I’m going to air out this place,’ which is old slang for shooting up a place. And maybe he didn’t mean it, but there’s no taking chances, especially when kids are involved. There’s zero tolerance for that sort of behavior and rhetoric. So, we arrested him, and then when we found the ammo at his house, well, it was like the cherry on top,” Holish said.

Later in the afternoon Oct. 23, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office released more details about the incident.

The Prosecutor’s Office identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Scott Jr. He was arraigned before Judge Kathleen Galen in Eastpointe’s 38th District Court earlier that day on one count of weapon ammunition — possession by a prohibited person, a five-year felony; one count of intentionally threatening to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students, a one-year misdemeanor; and one count of disorderly person (obscene conduct), a 90-day misdemeanor.

Scott is also a habitual offender, with this being his fourth offense notice, which would count as an aggravating factor during sentencing, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. Scott’s bond was set at $150,000 cash or surety, no 10%, and the judge ordered a mental health evaluation as well.

Should he post bond and be released, he must wear a GPS steel-cuff tether, remain in the state, not consume any nonprescription drugs or alcohol, and not have any contact with the school, its employees or witnesses.

At press time, Scott had no attorney on record with the 38th District Court. He had requested a court-appointed attorney.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, Scott became upset when his child did not receive a snack at snack time, leading him to confront the child’s teacher and make threats that he would return the next day. This led to a search warrant for his residence that reportedly recovered multiple rounds of ammunition, followed by his arrest.

“What’s interesting is the school doesn’t even have snack time, anyway. This man wanted special treatment where everything would stop so his kid could eat a snack,” Holish said. “If he wanted to change things, he should have taken his concern to a school board meeting — not threaten to shoot up the school. Thankfully, in the end, no one got hurt, but again, we’re never going to take chances when it comes to the safety of our kids.”

“There is absolutely no excuse for threatening violence against a school or its staff — especially over something as minor as a classroom snack,” Peter Lucido, the Macomb County prosecutor, said in a written statement. “Our office takes all threats to schools seriously, and we will continue to pursue charges to ensure the safety of students, teachers and our community.”

The superintendent said threatening behavior is unacceptable.

“Eastpointe Community Schools takes all threats to our schools, our students, and our staff incredibly seriously, and we will not tolerate this kind of behavior at our schools,” Gibson said. “We are grateful for the quick response of the Eastpointe Police Department and for the calm and professionalism of our staff during the incident. Eastpointe Community Schools remains committed to providing a safe, supportive learning environment for every student, every day, and we appreciate the staff and families who partner with us daily to make that possible.”