Detroit Zoo Wild Lights begins this month

File photo provided by the Detroit Zoo

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published November 12, 2025

Advertisement

ROYAL OAK — The holidays are just around the corner. To celebrate the festive season, the Detroit Zoo will once again host its Wild Lights.

Wild Lights will have various dates across the next few months beginning on Nov. 22-23 and 28-30. In December, the dates are Dec. 5-7, 11-23 and 26-31. And in January, the lights will be available Jan. 2-4. On Fridays and Saturdays, the event will be open 5-10:30 p.m. All other days it will be open 5-9 p.m.

The Wild Lights include a nighttime stroll with more than 500 displays and millions of LED lights that guide attendees through a trail.

The event includes themed zones, more than 500 illuminated animal and nature-themed displays; pop-up performances and music; Santa photos available for purchase; a camouflage art exhibition; seasonal drinks, eats and sweet treats for purchase; 4D theater and glow with the show lanyard add-ons, and more.

Ticket prices may vary by date, time and demand between $17 and $27. All guests 2 and older are required to have a ticket.

Parking costs $8 per vehicle; zoo members park free. Members get 10% off Wild Lights general admission.

For more information visit detroitzoo.org.