Detroit spot Slows Bar BQ expanding into downtown Berkley

Berkley Common closed its doors earlier this month, but soon after it was announced that Detroit-based restaurant Slows Bar BQ will be opening a new location at the 12 Mile Road spot.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published April 29, 2025

Advertisement

BERKLEY — A notable Berkley restaurant has closed, but another will soon replace it this year.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Berkley Common, 3087 12 Mile Road, had shut down after eight years of operating in the city.

“We want to take a moment to thank them for the time they spent as part of the Downtown Berkley business community,” Downtown Berkley stated in a social media post. “Their presence, hospitality, and delicious food added to the flavor and character of our district. We’re always grateful for those who choose to invest in our downtown and help shape the vibrant, local mix that makes Berkley such a special place.”

While the business’ closure came suddenly, Downtown Berkley announced April 11 that a popular Detroit restaurant, Slows Bar BQ, will be taking over the 12 Mile location.

According to Downtown Berkley, Slows, which has been operating in Detroit’s Corktown for 20 years, will have full-service dining downstairs, a future patio and parklet on Griffith Avenue and a second-floor space for private events and catering.

“While the restaurant buildout is underway (opening later this year!), you can still get your BBQ fix. The Slows Food Truck will be rolling into town this summer,” Downtown Berkley stated.

A representative from Slows could not be reached for comment at press time.

Berkley Director of Communications Caitlin Flora said the city is excited for Slows to enter its downtown and to see what it brings to the table.

“It’s definitely in a great space in the downtown,” she said. “Berkley Common, we loved having them here as well and we’re very grateful for their presence and hospitality and delicious food, but change brings the opportunity, so we are excited for Slows to be taking over that space.”

Michael Morgan, owner of the comic book and games shop Time Travelers, which is located across the street from the former Berkley Common, said he doesn’t think the loss of the restaurant will heavily affect any downtown business traffic.

“I don’t think that, individually, it affects a lot,” he said. “I think what would happen is if it had stayed empty for a long period of time, or you started to see a trend of businesses follow it, but an individual business, there’s enough other robust businesses in the area that it’s not really an issue. My bigger concern is the possibility of the increase in the cost of operating in Berkley more so than things going the other way. But who knows with the economy and tariffs and everything now, everything’s up in the air.”

Morgan felt that, with Slows coming in, it might bring in more cross traffic to his business and neighboring businesses than Berkley Common because of the type of restaurant the barbecue spot has been.

“We will probably have more luck with Slows because Berkley Common was a little bit more expensive, probably like a higher-end type of cuisine. Not super high-end, but higher than casual and whatever. And Slows is barbecue. It’s accessible. Almost everybody likes Slows and it’s got a lot of name recognition. … I think it’s going to, overall, drive more traffic and be a really positive thing for us. So, between them and having The Lunch Cafe next door, and Mongers’ (Provisions) over there … we’re in a nice little food island going on.”