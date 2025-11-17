Detroit assistant principal facing criminal sexual conduct charges in Macomb County

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published November 17, 2025

ROSEVILLE — The criminal sexual conduct case against a Roseville man who works as an assistant principal at a school in Detroit will advance to Macomb County Circuit Court.

Jerome Younger, a 54-year-old Roseville resident and assistant principal at Duke Ellington Conservatory of Music and Art Academy in Detroit, was arraigned in the 39th District Court in Roseville in October. He is facing one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (relationship), a potential life felony; and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct (relationship), a potential 15-year felony.

A statement released by Detroit Public Schools Community District said the alleged incident took place off school grounds.

“Mr. Younger has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcomes of both the criminal and DPSCD internal investigations,” the statement said. “The district is cooperating fully with law enforcement throughout this process.”

Esther Wolfe, communications director for the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, said the alleged offenses took place at Younger’s home in Roseville.

Following a preliminary exam held Nov. 14, Younger was bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court on both charges. He was scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 24 in front of Circuit Court Judge Joseph Toia.

“The allegations in this case are very serious, and we thank the court for binding the defendant over for trial on these charges,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a prepared statement. “Our focus remains on seeking justice and supporting the victim as the case proceeds.”

Younger’s attorney, Mark Haddad, did not return a request for comment.



