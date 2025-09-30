Deported man charged in crash that killed pedestrian

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published September 30, 2025

Shutterstock image

Advertisement

ROCHESTER HILLS — Charges have been filed against a driver who police say was in the U.S. illegally and was reportedly involved in a traffic crash that killed a well-known pastor in the Detroit area nearly a year ago.

On Sept. 17, Jhadiel Portilla, 28, was named in a two-count warrant signed in 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills. He was charged with a moving violation causing death, a two-year misdemeanor; and possession of a forged license plate, a five-year felony.

The charges stem from an incident in early November of last year when 72-year-old Stephen Singleton, a longtime pastor for the Archdiocese of Detroit, was hit during a regular morning walk.

The crash happened at approximately 6:45 a.m. while Singleton was walking westbound on Avon Road. According to reports, he was hit by Portilla, who was driving a 2013 Ford Focus heading north on Rochester Road.

Investigators said Singleton was wearing a reflective vest and was crossing at a marked crosswalk when he was struck. He later died from his injuries.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Deputies said Portilla is a citizen of Colombia who was in the country illegally. However, he did have a valid foreign drivers license, which is accepted in Michigan.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said it’s unlikely Portillo will face any charges in Oakland County, because he was deported to Colombia by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement three months after the crash.