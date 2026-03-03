Cultural Exchange promotes community connections

Sterling Heights resident Suria All-Ahmed is participating in the city’s Cultural Exchange for the first time this year. She will share stories and examples of her artwork, shown.

Photo provided by Suria Ali-Ahmed

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published March 3, 2026

Lebanese American artist Amal Beydoun is taking part in the March 13 Sterling Heights Cultural Exchange. Her calligraphy piece translates as "A prayer of one who seeks refuge in God, and the word encircling the prayer is beseeching pardon. A prayer done in the deepest part of the night before dawn." Photo provided by Amal Beydoun

STERLING HEIGHTS — The city’s diversity will be on display March 13 during the 2026 Cultural Exchange, an annual event showcasing food, art, music, clothing and more from a variety of ethnicities.

The colorful assembly is open to the public and runs 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Sterling Heights Community Center, 40250 Dodge Park Rd.

Meenu Singh, who has participated in the Cultural Exchange since 2000, said she enjoys introducing her Indian heritage to others. She shares traditional outfits, jewelry and information with event visitors.

“I like to be involved in my own city,” she said, adding that people are always curious about her native India.

“They want to know about the culture,” Singh said, “especially the henna I put on the hands. That's very popular.”

She also regularly fields questions about the red dot Indian women wear on their foreheads.

“They all ask me, why are you putting that on?” she said, explaining that the symbol traditionally was used by married women, but has become more widespread. “Now it's a fashion,” she said. “Everybody wears it.”

New to the Cultural Exchange this year is Sterling Heights resident Suria Ali-Ahmed and her mother, Amal Beydoun, of Dearborn. The pair, both artists, look forward to sharing their art and talking about their Lebanese heritage.

Beydoun further sees the event as an opportunity to address cultural stereotypes and promote understanding.

“As an Arab American and a Muslim — and I wear the hijab — it is so important because there's so much stigma that's associated,” she said. “I'd like the community to see a picture that's sometimes not painted elsewhere. Something that's so positive and so inviting and so welcoming.”

Ali-Ahmed, who initially was just interested in attending this year’s Cultural Exchange, is excited about being a presenter. She said there’s great value for everyone in learning about people with different backgrounds and hearing their stories.

“I think an event like this is important because storytelling creates empathy, and in turn, creates community,” she said. “As an English teacher, as an artist, that storytelling element to me is so important. … It creates a sense of empathy but also a sense of family.”

The Cultural Exchange is sponsored by the Sterling Heights Ethnic Community Committee, which was formed in 1990. Its goals include developing understanding and improving communication among diverse races and ethnic groups in the city.

“Sterling Heights is proud of its rich cultural diversity, and the Cultural Exchange gives us the opportunity to celebrate that together,” said Melanie Davis, community relations director for Sterling Heights. “This event highlights the traditions, stories and talents that make our community strong and connected.”

Ali-Ahmed said she appreciates the city’s efforts to unite its residents.

“I am a very proud member of Sterling Heights and one of the things I love about Sterling Heights so much is the diversity,” she said.

Opportunities that bring people with varied backgrounds together to listen and learn help build bonds and keep the city moving forward, she said.

“We need that village,” Ali-Ahmed said. “ We need that community to be strong and we need to support each other and feel safe with each other, and that starts with a story.”

Call Staff Writer Gary Winkelman at (586) 498-1070.