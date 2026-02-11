Council considers new master plan for parks and recreation

A view of Redwood Park in Troy. The city has been working on an update for its parks and recreation master plan, outlining priorities for the next half-decade of park development.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published February 11, 2026

TROY — At the Troy City Council’s meeting Jan. 12, officials presented the 2026-30 master plan for parks and recreation and Troy, outlining priorities for maintenance, development and new amenities.

City staff and representatives with Carlisle/Wortman Associates, Inc. have been working on the proposed document for six months. The plan was unanimously approved by the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Nov. 20, 2025.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources requires a plan on file for grant funding, which could come from Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund, Land & Water Conservation Fund and Recreation Passport programs.

As a part of this process, members of the public were surveyed online last summer and fall. Feedback was also solicited during popup events at city events and facilities over the summer.

“We do extensive public outreach,” said Chris Nordstrom, a representative with Carlisle/Wortman Associates, Inc. “We talk to them and see what works and what doesn’t work. They give us the feedback, and from there we build our plan accordingly to reflect the needs and wants of (the city’s) constituents.”

The survey received about 870 unique responses, with 96% of the responses coming from residents of Troy.

“It was very similar results this time around as what we heard with the previous recreation plan,” Nordstrom said. “Residents are happy with their park systems.”

The top three parks were noted as Troy Historic Village with 92.8% approval, the Stage Nature Center with 92.2% approval, and the Rink at Stine Community Park with 88.8% approval, while the bottom three parks were listed as Daisy Knight Dog Park at 67.3%, Troy Trails at 67.2%, and Redwood Park at 67.1%.

Also, 98% of respondents indicated that maintenance and upkeep of existing facilities is a high priority, and it was noted that updates to equipment and facilities — especially restrooms and locker rooms, play equipment, and trails — is a common request.

Around 73% of responses indicated a desire to see the Troy Trails expanded, although it was also suggested that half of the respondents were not familiar with Troy Trails.

About 67% of respondents who used the trails indicated that they were satisfied, but it was noted that some complaints with the Trails were related to their short length, their disconnect from other trails, or that they don’t lead anywhere notable.

“So, trail development is something that is wildly popular in every community that I’ve worked in in southeast Michigan and across the state, and it was wildly popular here too,” Nordstrom said.

For programming, half of respondents participate in what Troy offers. Sports, fitness, and aquatics programs were the most popular items. Some complaints in the survey were about outdated senior programs and a lack of adaptive programming.

Respondents also said they wanted to see more inclusive playground structures, like Innovation Hills in Rochester, as well as more access to nature through non-motorized trails, and improved communication and engagement with residents.

The goals noted for the Master Plan included maintaining and upgrading park facilities, developing trails and pathway systems, providing inclusive and accessible recreation amenities, pursuing alternative funding opportunities to maintain and improve programs and facilities, reviewing and improving recreation programs, supporting improvements and protection for the city’s natural spaces, and increasing awareness for what Troy has to offer.

Following the presentation, the Troy City Council unanimously approved the transfer of the master plan to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

“I’m glad you pointed out the three funding options,” said City Councilman Mark Gunn. “I really like the inclusive (aspect) and the ADA for playgrounds, and I think focusing on what we already have is kind of what we’ve been talking about with the bond, and anything extra can go towards the, as you put, aspirational goals. So, this was really well done by your team, by the staff. Just an amazing job.”

For more information, visit troymi.gov.