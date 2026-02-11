Council approves contract for new emergency response system

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published February 11, 2026

TROY — At its meeting Jan. 26, the Troy City Council waived the bidding process and awarded a contract for the Daupler Response Management System, from Daupler Inc., which will assist the city with internal and public emergency notices.

These include situations such as snow emergencies, sewer backups, water main breaks, fallen trees, out traffic signals and broken light poles.

Previously, in December 2025, the city decided not to renew its contract with Onsolve Inc. for the CodeRed public notification system. Troy had been using CodeRed since 2018.

“We decided not to renew that software, but as long as I can remember, we’ve always used software systems similar to CodeRed, which is really reverse 911 mass communication software,” said Troy Public Works Director Kurt Boviensiep. “We’ve made it work for our needs.”

Officials were looking for a system that can provide internal staff notifications that allow communication after hours, including overtime needs, and track when and where staff responses are made. The replacement system also had to continue providing mass notifications to the public.

After considering different options, the Daupler Response Management System was deemed a suitable replacement.

“Daupler … meets and exceeds our needs,” Boviensiep said. “It automatically takes in all those collective bargaining stipulations that I mentioned. It builds that into their software.”

The Daupler system quickly records when employees arrive and implements succession calling so that if an employee is not available, it goes to the next available employee.

The contract for Daupler software and support is a one-time implementation for a 12-month term of service at an estimated total cost of nearly $60,000.

“Appreciate the improvement,” said Troy Mayor Ethan Baker. “Something that meets and exceeds what our needs are, I think, is good for our residents, and good for the city as a whole.”

For more information, visit troymi.gov.