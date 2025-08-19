Council approves rezoning request for Northland Enclave project

An underutilized three-story office space on Corporate Drive may soon be demolished in order to build 82 townhome units and a retail plaza.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published August 19, 2025

TROY — At its meeting Aug. 11, the Troy City Council unanimously approved a request to rezone an 8.22-acre site around Corporate Drive, changing it from an office district to a community business district and a multifamily district.

The change was made to accommodate the proposed Northland Enclave project — a series of townhouses with nearby shopping.

Currently, an underutilized three-story office space is located at 5455 Corporate Dr. Eureka Innovation Development plans to demolish the structure and construct 82 townhome units across 10 buildings. There will also be a retail plaza with a drive-thru lane along Corporate Drive.

In May, the Planning Commission held a public hearing for the rezoning request, in which the developer agreed to certain restrictions.

For the townhouse complex in the multifamily zoning district, this included limiting the number of buildings to 10 and the number of units to 82, limiting buildings to only 24% of the overall property, capping the height of buildings at 26 feet for two-story buildings and 32 feet for three-story buildings, and preserving at least 25% of the property for open green space. Each unit will have a two-car garage, and there will be a minimum of 40 parking spaces for guests. Each unit will also store its waste in its garage until collection day, when trash is taken to the curb.

For the retail plaza in the community business district, the single-story retail building will be limited to about 5,800 square feet, with a minimum of 24 parking space provided.

Joint access between both developments will be provided on the north access road.

During the Planning Commission meeting, officials recommended approval for the request with some design considerations, including the addition of 7-foot-wide entry porches and seating benches throughout the courtyard, screening around exterior air conditioning units, and more.

“This has been a very exciting project that has taken us months with our team and the support of city functions,” said Erion Nikolla, spokesperson for Eureka Innovation Development.

“We have come this far with input from a variety of demographics, neighbors (and) office owners in the adjacent properties,” Nikolla added. “In a way, I would summarize this as a revolutionary pioneering plan for this area of North Troy.”

Demolition for the office building could occur this fall. The overall project is estimated to take at least two years.

“This is a perfect project for this location,” said City Councilmember David Hamilton. “I appreciated the dedication to engaging the neighbors and really coming up with something that is exactly what we’re looking for in that area, (something) that (the area) definitely needs and is going to get a lot of development in the near future.”

“This project, it just fits here,” said City Councilmember Ellen Hodorek. “I’ve driven by there, sat, walked by it and I’m not a developer, I don’t have development experience, (but) what I know is what feels right in the community. Sometimes, something really doesn’t, and sometimes it really does, and this just really feels right for the community.”

For more information, visit troymi.gov.