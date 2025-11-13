Council approves new catalog system at Troy Public Library

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published November 13, 2025

TROY — The Troy City Council has unanimously approved a three-year contract for updated catalog software and messaging services at the Troy Public Library.

During the Oct. 6 council meeting, members also waived a bidding process. The chosen contractor is Clarivate, based in Ann Arbor.

“So, it looks like a pretty good system,” noted Mark Gunn, the mayor pro tem. “I’m very much supportive of it.”

The library currently uses a system called Polaris, also provided by Clarivate, to manage the comings and goings of all library materials.

Specifically, the library utilizes the Power PAC catalog system — a Polaris product through Innovative Interfaces, Inc., which enables patrons to search items, manage their accounts and place holds, among other functions.

In 2022, Clarivate introduced a new catalog platform called Vega Discover.

“This catalog provides an enhanced patron experience with a simple and intuitive interface and its advanced search capabilities,” explained Emily Dumas, Troy’s library director.

Vega utilizes a roll-up records interface that eliminates the need to search through multiple records for physical books, audiobooks, e-books and other media.

“Vega also creates a personalized experience for patrons by offering suggested resources based on user interests, an account portal for managing linked accounts, patron bookshelves, program registration integration, and more,” read an Oct. 6 report to council.

The software is considered an upgrade to the current model.

“There are options to integrate other services into the Vega platform, such as the programming calendar and marketing platform, at a future time,” read the report. “There is also a Vega app available for future consideration that would allow for quick and easy access to the catalog and other features.”

In addition, the library utilizes a system that provides text message notifications and alerts to patrons about their accounts. However, this system will no longer be available in 2026, so the library is also planning to subscribe to Polaris SMS as part of the upgrade.

For these upgrades, the three-year total cost is $136,503. Contract renewal has also been authorized on an ongoing basis as needed, so long as the renewal increase does not exceed 5%.

