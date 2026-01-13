Company lends helping hand to struggling homeowners

Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor, left, congratulates Nice Neighbor Award recipients Bob Wink, Jim Wink and Ken Wink of Summit Financial Consulting at the Dec. 16 City Council meeting.

Photo provided by the city of Sterling Heights

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published January 13, 2026

STERLING HEIGHTS — A financial planning firm that helped a handful of Sterling Heights homeowners stabilize themselves in the face of hard times was recently honored by city officials.

Summit Financial Consulting received a Nice Neighbor Award at the Dec. 16 Sterling Heights City Council meeting recognizing the company’s charitable effort to cover six months of mortgage payments for three local families.

“We’re truly honored to be considered a good neighbor here in the wonderful city of Sterling Heights,” said Ken Wink, who accepted the award alongside his father, Bob, and brother, Jim.

Working through its nonprofit arm, Summit Gives Back, the company fielded 30 applicants for aid in 2025 and surprised its trio of recipients with their mortgage relief notification while the families believed the selection process was ongoing.

“One family was dealing with cancer. One family was dealing with the death of a family member, and the last was dealing with domestic abuse,” Ken Wink said, adding that the need for a helping hand extends far beyond the individuals Summit assisted. He urged everyone in the community to look out for one another — during the holidays and year-round.

“We’re thankful that we were able to help three, but there’s still a great need in the greater Macomb area,” he said. “Please, everyone listening, consider helping your neighbors this holiday season. Whether it’s just a toy for Toys for Tots, supporting a soup kitchen, helping a foster kid have a Christmas, or supporting Summit Gives Back so it can help more families avoid being homeless. I’m here to say it’s totally worth it. We believe whatever you give, you’ll get back.”

Bob Wink said Summit Financial Consulting is pleased it can help people rebound from difficult situations.

“Helping these families isn’t just about financial support — it’s about giving them a moment to breathe, to feel seen, and to know their community is behind them,” he said.

Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor, who noted that he has a longstanding relationship with the Wink family but did not promote them for the Nice Neighbor Award, applauded the company’s philanthropy and the difference it makes for the beneficiaries.

“Each of the three families shared how their financial struggles spill over into other areas of their lives, making it difficult to catch up on regular bills or handle unexpected expenses,” Taylor said. “(The Winks) felt drawn to giving back to their community and highlighted how financial strain can easily snowball. They feel honored to be able to offer families the opportunity to get back on their feet.”

Councilman Henry Yanez said he was impressed with Summit Financial’s role in rescuing families facing hardship.

“Organizations like yourselves, charities like the one that you run, is really what underpins our society,” he said. “Not everybody’s doing well. And when tough times happen, it’s hard to know where to turn sometimes. And the fact that you gave these families the opportunity to keep their homes is beyond words to me. It’s not that it’s just Christmastime, it’s any given time. And listen, the fact that you’ve done something so heartfelt to help people I think says everything. I’ve never met you before, but I know everything I need to know about you because of the work that you do. I just want to say thank you for what you’ve done.”

Councilman Michael Radtke, likewise, praised the Winks for their generosity, but said it also is a reminder that many others are in need of aid as well.

“I’m incredibly touched by what you’re doing for the community. This is a well-earned award,” he said. “I do have concerns about the other families that you weren’t able to help, and I hope that maybe some people in our community … could step up and help those families. … It’s incredibly hard out there for some people right now. We have to keep those folks in our thoughts.”